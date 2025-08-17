Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and several others sustained injuries in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Sunday.

Five people lost their lives due to flooding caused by a cloudburst in Jodh Ghati, while two persons were killed in a landslide in Janglote. Following the cloudburst incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district the Rail operations in certain sections have been affected, causing temporary disruptions due to heavy rainfall.

Authorities are taking necessary measures to ensure safety and restore normalcy as soon as possible, with updates on specific train schedules to follow. Uchit Singhal, Sr DCM Jammu Division, Northern Railway, has clarified that heavy rains have caused water to flow above the danger level at Bridge-43 between Kathua and Budhi.



As a result, train movement on the up line has been temporarily suspended, and up trains are being operated via a temporary single line on the down line track. "Multiple calls are being recieved with respect to track damage. It is to clarify that due to heavy rains, water is flowing above the danger level through Br-43 between Kathua and Budhi. In the wake of this, temporarily till the water level subsides, up-line movement has been suspended and in the meantime, up trains are being moved via a temporary single line through the DN line track. A few trains have been short-terminated and short-originated, including the cancellation of local passenger trains. Details will be shared shortly," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the Central government is closely monitoring the situation. Shah assured full support from the government and said rescue operations are underway with help from the local administration and NDRE teams.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah wrote, "Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site." "Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K," the post read.

On flash floods and landslide in Kathua, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said, "There was heavy rain in Kathua since last night... Seven people have died due to the landslide. Rescue operations are ongoing... Some people are being rescued by helicopters because the connectivity there has been cut off... Those who died due to the landslide, their bodies have been retrieved."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives due to rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua district. Terming the tragedy "mind-numbing," LG Sinha stated that he briefed Union Minsiter Shah on the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

In an X post, he wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in several areas of Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing. Briefed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah Ji on rescue and relief operations by the army, NDRF, SDRF, police & administration."

The cloudburst in Kathua district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday left four people dead, damaged a railway track, the national highway, and the local police station, while flash floods and a landslide in Jodh village have trapped six people and washed away several connecting roads, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of District Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthanad left many injured.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance. Chief Minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister also expressed deep concern for the lives and property affected by the recent cloudburst in Kathua, has announced ex-gratia assistance from the CM's Relief Fund, in addition to SDRF support: Rs 2 lakh for each deceased; Rs 1 lakh for those severely injured; Rs 50,000 for minor injuries ₹1 lakh for fully damaged houses; ₹50,000 for severely damaged houses; Rs25,000 for partially damaged houses This assistance is aimed at providing immediate relief and supporting the affected families in rebuilding their lives, the Office of Chief Minister, J&K said in a statement.

