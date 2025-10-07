Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSenior Haryana IPS Officer Dies In Suspected Suicide, Daughter Discovers Body In Soundproof Basement

Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, serving as Inspector General, was found dead at his Chandigarh residence with a gunshot wound. Police suspect suicide. His daughter discovered him in the basement

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead from a gunshot wound at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Police suspect the 2001-batch officer died by suicide.

According to PTI, Kumar was serving as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak. The incident came to light around 1.30 pm, when police received information about a reported suicide from the officer’s home.

‘Reported Suicide Received Around 1.30 PM’: SSP

“An information regarding a reported suicide was received from House No 116, Sector 11, Chandigarh, around 1.30 PM today,” confirmed Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur, as quoted by The Tribune.

“The deceased has been identified as Puran Kumar, IPS (2001 batch), Haryana cadre. The CFSL team is at the spot, and further investigation is underway,” she added.

Officials said a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) was called to the scene to inspect the premises, while those present in the house at the time are being questioned.

At the time of the incident, Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, was not at home. She is currently in Japan as part of an official delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, The Tribune reported.

Amneet, who serves as Commissioner in the Foreign Cooperation Department, is expected to return to India on Wednesday morning, officials added.

Daughter Found Body In Soundproof Basement

According to reports, Kumar had taken his service revolver from a gunman on Monday. He was later found in the soundproof basement of the house by his daughter, The Tribune reported.

The officer’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Haryana police and administrative circles, where he was regarded as a dedicated and respected officer who had held several key positions throughout his career. 

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
