Rajasthan Businessman Shot Dead While Working Out At Gym: Caught On Cam

HomeCitiesRajasthan Businessman Shot Dead While Working Out At Gym: Caught On Cam

The businessman was shot at a close range by an unidentified assailant while he was exercising at a gym in Rajasthan early Tuesday morning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A businessman was shot dead while working out at a gym in Rajasthan's Kuchaman on Tuesday morning, sparking panic among locals.

The incident took plae at around 5:20 AM at a gym on Station Road when an unidentified gunman opened fire on 40-year-old Ramesh Rulania, owner of a bike showroom and hotel in the city. 

CCTV footage captured the moment an unidentified assailant entered the gym, approached Rulania, and shot at him at close range before fleeing the scene seconds later. Other people at the gym could be seen hiding  in fear to avoid contact with the assailant.  

After the attacker escaped, Rulania was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Probe Threats And Gang Links

Police suspect that Rulania’s murder may be tied to extortion threats he reportedly received just days before, possibly orchestrated by the infamous Rohit Godara gang. This criminal syndicate has been linked to a string of similar threats against business owners across western Rajasthan, especially in the Didwana-Kuchaman region. 

Police are now meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from nearby streets, hoping to identify the shooter and piece together the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Links To Gangster Rohit Godara Emerge

The investigation has drawn attention to Rawatram Swami, alias Rohit Godara, who is a notorious gangster from Bikaner’s Lunkaransar. Godara’s name has surfaced in several high-profile killings, including the December 2022 assassination of gangster Raju Thehat in Sikar,

His name also emerged in the murder of renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Godara has claimed responsibility for both the killings.

 

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Rajasthan Rajasthan News
