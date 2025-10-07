Explorer
BJP Leader Pitavas Panda Shot Dead In Odisha's Berhampur, Probe Launched
BJP leader Pitavas Panda was shot dead by miscreants in Berhampur at around 10 pm on Monday. Three teams have been constituted to carry out the investigation, SP Berhampur, Dr Saravana Vivek M, told news agency ANI.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow Cities News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion
Advertisement