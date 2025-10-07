Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBJP Leader Pitavas Panda Shot Dead In Odisha's Berhampur, Probe Launched

BJP Leader Pitavas Panda Shot Dead In Odisha's Berhampur, Probe Launched

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BJP leader Pitavas Panda was shot dead by miscreants in Berhampur at around 10 pm on Monday. Three teams have been constituted to carry out the investigation, SP Berhampur, Dr Saravana Vivek M, told news agency ANI.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
