'Send Rs 50,000 Or They Will Kill Me': Man Calls Wife After Planning Own Kidnapping

A man who came to Chandigarh from Uttar Pradesh in search of a job fabricated a false kidnapping story to extort money from his family. The man called his wife and claimed he had been abducted, warning that the kidnappers would kill him if Rs 50,000 was not paid. Acting swiftly on the information, the Uttar Pradesh Police coordinated with the Chandigarh Police, who traced the man within hours and exposed the hoax.

What Is The Case?

The man, identified as Ramvriksh Yadav, a resident of Ramnagar in Siddharthnagar district, called his wife Santoshi and broke down during the call, alleging that he had been kidnapped, beaten, and confined in a room. He demanded Rs 50,000, threatening that he would be killed if the money was not sent, and then switched off his phone. Alarmed, Santoshi informed family members, who rushed to the nearest police station late at night and reported the matter.

Man Tried To Mislead Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police immediately alerted the Chandigarh Police. Acting on the tip-off, the Crime Branch traced the caller’s location and found him within a short time. Taken into custody, Ramvriksh initially tried to mislead investigators, insisting he had been kidnapped and had narrowly escaped.

However, after sustained questioning, he confessed that no kidnapping had taken place. He admitted to inventing the story due to financial need, hoping to extract Rs 50,000 from his wife and relatives.

Police informed the family of the truth and handed Ramvriksh over to them. His wife told the police that he had gone to Chandigarh for employment and had earlier claimed to have secured a job at a pharmaceutical company, though he never disclosed the company’s name.