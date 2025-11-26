School Holiday Alert: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSchool Holiday Alert: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall and the possibility of waterlogging in parts of eastern and southern India due to Cyclone Senyar, state governments may issue fresh closure orders.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
Several schools across India may announce holidays for students as air pollution levels rise sharply and Cyclone Senyar brings the risk of heavy rain and waterlogging in multiple regions. While winter vacations have already begun in some states, others are preparing for temporary closures due to deteriorating weather conditions and severe AQI. In Delhi, schools are operating with 50 per cent staff in hybrid mode due to the air quality crisis. State governments in Tamil Nadu and other coastal regions are monitoring the impact of Cyclone Senyar and are likely to take further decisions in the coming days.

Winter Vacations & Pollution-Linked Closures

Schools in the national capital are operating with only 50 per cent staff under a hybrid system, owing to severe air pollution. In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20-31, while PM Shri schools will have holidays from December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026.

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has announced winter vacations for all schools in the winter zone of Jammu, as well as government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level in the Kashmir division.

Pre-primary (Balvatika) Classes: November 26 to February 28

Classes 1 to 8: December 1 to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11 to February 22, 2026

Classes up to Class 8 will reopen on March 1, while senior classes will resume on February 22.

Cyclone Senyar May Force More Schools To Shut

With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall and the possibility of waterlogging in parts of eastern and southern India due to Cyclone Senyar, state governments may issue fresh closure orders. In Tamil Nadu, district administrations in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi are likely to announce school closures after assessing the weather situation.

More states are expected to review conditions over the next few days and may declare temporary holidays if pollution and rainfall worsen.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:18 PM (IST)
School Holiday Jammu Kashmir Cyclone Senyar Holiday Alert
