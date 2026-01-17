Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut congratulated her party colleagues, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the BJP's decisive win in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
‘Those Who Demolished My House…’: Kangana Ranaut's Message For Uddhav Thackeray After BJP’s BMC Win
Kangana Ranaut welcomed the BJP’s sweeping BMC win, calling it a personal and political vindication after her office was demolished by the civic body in 2020.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday congratulated her party colleagues, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the BJP registered a decisive victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The result marked a major political shift in Mumbai’s civic landscape and carried special resonance for Ranaut, given her long-running dispute with the BMC.
A Victory With Personal Overtones
For Ranaut, the BJP’s return to power in India’s richest civic body was more than just an electoral milestone. In 2020, her office adjoining her Mumbai bungalow was demolished by the BMC when the undivided Shiv Sena was in control of the civic administration. That episode had triggered a high-profile political and legal battle, placing Ranaut at the centre of a national debate on power, dissent, and governance.
Reacting to the latest outcome, Ranaut told NDTV that the BJP’s performance amounted to a “saffron sweep.” She credited Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Fadnavis, and the Maharashtra BJP leadership for what she described as a collective success, signalling strong public support for the party in Mumbai.
Looking Back At BMC Controversy
Reflecting on her clash with the civic body, Ranaut recalled that the Bombay High Court had termed the demolition of her property as “malice in law.” She said those who had targeted her in the past—by tearing down her office, abusing her publicly, and asking her to leave Maharashtra—had now been rejected by voters.
Ranaut further remarked that she felt vindicated by the electoral verdict, adding that she was glad to see “women-haters, bullies, and the nepotism mafia” being held accountable by the electorate.
Why Control Of BMC Matters
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is not just another local body. With an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore, it wields enormous influence over Mumbai’s infrastructure projects, public healthcare system, sanitation services, and overall civic administration. Control of the BMC has long been seen as a key symbol of political dominance in the country’s financial capital.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who congratulated BJP on their BMC election victory?
Why was the BMC election result significant for Kangana Ranaut?
The BJP's victory in the BMC held personal resonance for Ranaut due to her dispute with the BMC, which demolished her office in 2020 when the Shiv Sena controlled the civic administration.
Why is control of the BMC considered important?
The BMC, with a large budget, significantly influences Mumbai's infrastructure, healthcare, and sanitation. Control of the BMC is a key indicator of political dominance in Mumbai.