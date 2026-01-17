Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025‘Those Who Demolished My House…’: Kangana Ranaut's Message For Uddhav Thackeray After BJP’s BMC Win

‘Those Who Demolished My House…’: Kangana Ranaut's Message For Uddhav Thackeray After BJP’s BMC Win

Kangana Ranaut welcomed the BJP’s sweeping BMC win, calling it a personal and political vindication after her office was demolished by the civic body in 2020.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday congratulated her party colleagues, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the BJP registered a decisive victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The result marked a major political shift in Mumbai’s civic landscape and carried special resonance for Ranaut, given her long-running dispute with the BMC.

A Victory With Personal Overtones

For Ranaut, the BJP’s return to power in India’s richest civic body was more than just an electoral milestone. In 2020, her office adjoining her Mumbai bungalow was demolished by the BMC when the undivided Shiv Sena was in control of the civic administration. That episode had triggered a high-profile political and legal battle, placing Ranaut at the centre of a national debate on power, dissent, and governance.

Reacting to the latest outcome, Ranaut told NDTV that the BJP’s performance amounted to a “saffron sweep.” She credited Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Fadnavis, and the Maharashtra BJP leadership for what she described as a collective success, signalling strong public support for the party in Mumbai.

Looking Back At BMC Controversy

Reflecting on her clash with the civic body, Ranaut recalled that the Bombay High Court had termed the demolition of her property as “malice in law.” She said those who had targeted her in the past—by tearing down her office, abusing her publicly, and asking her to leave Maharashtra—had now been rejected by voters.

Ranaut further remarked that she felt vindicated by the electoral verdict, adding that she was glad to see “women-haters, bullies, and the nepotism mafia” being held accountable by the electorate. 

Why Control Of BMC Matters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is not just another local body. With an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore, it wields enormous influence over Mumbai’s infrastructure projects, public healthcare system, sanitation services, and overall civic administration. Control of the BMC has long been seen as a key symbol of political dominance in the country’s financial capital.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Who congratulated BJP on their BMC election victory?

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut congratulated her party colleagues, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the BJP's decisive win in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Why was the BMC election result significant for Kangana Ranaut?

The BJP's victory in the BMC held personal resonance for Ranaut due to her dispute with the BMC, which demolished her office in 2020 when the Shiv Sena controlled the civic administration.

Why is control of the BMC considered important?

The BMC, with a large budget, significantly influences Mumbai's infrastructure, healthcare, and sanitation. Control of the BMC is a key indicator of political dominance in Mumbai.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP KANGANA RANAUT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget