Patna: Newly appointed Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi on Monday expressed gratitude to the party’s central leadership, calling the BJP “like a mother” and assuring strong coordination between the organisation and the government.

Speaking to reporters on December 15, Saraogi said he would work to justify the trust placed in him and further strengthen the party across the state. He highlighted the BJP’s organisational culture, saying the party closely observes the work of every leader and worker, from the booth level to the top leadership, before assigning responsibilities.

BJP Highlights Grassroots Rise Referring to recent developments, Saraogi said the appointment of Nitin Navin as National Executive President was a proud moment for Bihar. He added that the BJP is the only party where even a grassroots worker can rise to top positions. On Mithila’s representation, Saraogi said the region has received due respect, noting that the people of Darbhanga have elected him six times and the party has now given him a major responsibility at the state level.

He pledged to carry out his duties with honesty and dedication. Following his appointment, Saraogi has been receiving congratulatory messages from party leaders. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary congratulated him, expressing confidence that the BJP would continue to strengthen its organisation in Bihar under his leadership.





