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HomeCitiesSanjay Raut Demands MP Sanjay Patil’s Arrest Under UAPA Over Bomb Threat & Murder Claim

Sanjay Raut Demands MP Sanjay Patil’s Arrest Under UAPA Over Bomb Threat & Murder Claim

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut urged Mumbai Police to invoke UAPA against rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil, citing alleged bomb threats and violent remarks.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjay Raut demanded UAPA arrest of rebel MP Sanjay Patil.
  • Raut cited Patil's alleged admission:
  • Patil also allegedly threatened to use bombs against protesters.

Mumbai: In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing political warfare within the Shiv Sena factions, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut, in a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, has demanded the immediate arrest of rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). 

The letter, dated June 24, follows a series of explosive remarks allegedly made by Patil after he and five other MPs defected to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Raut uploaded the letter a little while ago.

Raut drew the Police Commissioner’s attention to public backlash across Maharashtra following the defection of the six Lok Sabha MPs. While maintaining that peaceful protest is a constitutional right, he alleged that North-East Mumbai MP Sanjay Dina Patil has resorted to issuing graphic death threats against protesters and political rivals.

Raut explicitly cited two alarming statements purportedly made by Patil. He mentioned in the letter, “Patil reportedly stated, 'I have killed 5 people before'."

The Shiv Sena(UBT) leader, in his letter, urged the police to treat this as a "self-confessed admission of guilt", demanding an immediate investigation into who these five individuals were and asking the authorities to register a murder case.

In another statement, Patil allegedly warned, "If anyone protests against me, I will throw a bomb at them. I will enter their homes and kill them,” claimed Raut in his letter.

Expressing profound concern over the mention of explosives by a sitting lawmaker, Raut wrote that a bomb threat of this magnitude constitutes a direct challenge to national security. “If he (Sanjay Patil) has manufactured these bombs at home, his residence must be raided immediately with the help of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). If he obtained these explosives from a terrorist outfit, it is a grave national security concern, and he must be immediately arrested under the UAPA for involvement in anti-national acts,” he stated.

Raut warned that if the Mumbai Police fail to take swift action against Patil, he will be forced to approach the court in the interest of public safety. He added that the rebel leader would be held entirely responsible if any political worker is attacked or killed in the volatile atmosphere generated by these statements.

The Rajya Sabha member's demand follows days of intense mudslinging between the two factions. A massive political split -- termed 'Operation Tiger' -- saw six out of nine Shiv Sena(UBT) Lok Sabha members cross over to the ruling coalition on June 22. While Patil previously claimed that he faced unfair treatment and isolation within the Uddhav Thackeray camp, Raut countered by alleging that the rebel MPs defected in exchange for massive monetary kickbacks.

The verbal hostility has now officially reached law enforcement, with both sides trading severe allegations of physical violence and criminal intimidation. The Mumbai Police have yet to release an official response regarding the course of action they intend to take following Raut's letter.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING: Viral Claims of Large Protests in PoK Circulate, No Independent Verification

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanding regarding Sanjay Dina Patil?

Sanjay Raut is demanding the immediate arrest of rebel MP Sanjay Dina Patil under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This demand is based on alleged death threats and a

What alleged statements by Sanjay Dina Patil led to the demand for his arrest?

Patil allegedly stated,

What is the political context behind Sanjay Raut's demand?

The demand follows the defection of Sanjay Dina Patil and five other Lok Sabha MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, part of a

Published at : 25 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Politics Mumbai Police MUMBAI Shiv Sena Ubt Political Controversy Sanjay Dina Patil Uapa Bomb Threat Row
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