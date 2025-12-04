Rs 15 Lakh Worth Cables Stolen From Jewar Airport In Noida, 4 Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRs 15 Lakh Worth Cables Stolen From Jewar Airport In Noida, 4 Arrested

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Approximately Rs 15 lakh worth of aluminium cables were stolen from the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Budh Nagar. In this case, the police have arrested a site engineer and three other people deployed in the construction of the airport.

There has been a stir after this news came to light. The police also suspect the involvement of other employees of the airport in this case of cable theft. The police are interrogating the arrested accused, in many more revelations may come to light.

Police Arrest Jewar Airport Site Engineer

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar said that a team from Ecotech-1 police station arrested four people on Tuesday night and recovered seven bundles of aluminium cables, a canter with a fake number plate, and a car from them.

The ADCP said that the arrested site engineer, Shivam Sharma (22), allegedly played a key role in the theft by ensuring access to the cables, while the other accused - driver Irshad Ahmed (23), car helper Mohammad Siraj (21) and scrap seller Izhar alias Sonu (26) - helped in lifting and selling the material.

Jewar Airport Theft Accused Used To Steal And Sell Cables

According to the police, the accused site engineer Shivam Sharma is originally from Aligarh and is currently posted at Jewar Airport. While the other three accused are residents of Siddharthnagar district. These three used to do the work of lifting the cable and selling it.

The officer said, "During interrogation, the accused revealed that the cables were stolen from inside the airport premises and some other employees posted at the site may also be involved in it. Their role is being investigated." According to the police, more people may also be arrested in this case. The matter is being investigated, after which further legal action will be taken.


 

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Noida Airport News Jewar Airport Jewar Airport Theft
