HomeCitiesRG Kar Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Naming Akhtar Ali; Key Whistleblower Emerges As Prime Accused

Akhtar Ali, who had originally approached the court with corruption allegations and repeatedly raised concerns in public, has now been listed as an accused.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 08:47 PM (IST)
A fresh twist has emerged in the RG Kar corruption investigation after the CBI named Akhtar Ali, who had earlier spoken publicly against alleged irregularities at RG Kar Medical College, as an accused in its latest chargesheet.

Supplementary Chargesheet Submitted

On Wednesday, CBI officials arrived at the Alipore CBI Special Court to submit a supplementary chargesheet. According to CBI sources, the document includes the names of Akhtar Ali and another individual, Shashikant Chandak, a private party.

The agency alleges that Akhtar Ali and Chandak acted in collusion and were jointly involved in corrupt activities. Akhtar Ali, who had originally approached the court with corruption allegations and repeatedly raised concerns in public, has now been listed as an accused.

Akhtar Ali Reacts To The Allegation

Responding to the development, Akhtar Ali said he had not yet received a copy of the chargesheet.

He stated, "I have not received the copy of the chargesheet yet. I am talking to my advocate. And I have to see what chargesheet has been filed against me? I will talk to my advocate, Tarun Jyoti Tiwari, he will look into the matter. If necessary, I will move the court. Then I can say something… Look, this is a false allegation. I have to see what happened from Kota in the middle, give me some time. I will see and then I will tell you."

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 08:47 PM (IST)
Akhtar Ali CBI Chargesheet RG Kar Case Rg Kar Case Prime Suspect
