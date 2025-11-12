Delhi Car Blast Reveals New Terror Module With OGWs As Key Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Two days after a devastating car explosion in the Red Fort area of Delhi, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 13 lives, the Indian government has categorised the incident as a "heinous act of terror." This classification signals a serious escalation in government response and brings to light the ongoing challenges posed by terrorist networks operating within the country. In light of this incident, the government has placed significant emphasis on intelligence operations aimed at dismantling the networks of overground workers (OGWs), primarily operating out of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), ‘Overground Workers’ are those individuals who provide shelter and logistical support to terrorists. The OGWs typically operate in the shadows, making it difficult for authorities to track their actions, and they do not carry out the attacks themselves.

However, the recent Delhi car blast marks a notable shift, as it is the first confirmed instance where OGWs have been found to be directly involved in executing terror attacks rather than merely facilitating them. This development has raised alarm bells within the security establishment.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has ordered the Indian intelligence agencies—including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)—to undertake a comprehensive crackdown on both "active" and "dormant" OGWs scattered throughout the country. This directive reflects the urgent need to identify and neutralise potential threats before they can escalate into further violence, top-level intel sources told ABP Live.

“The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of 10 November 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and caused injuries to several others,” said the CCS resolution. The CCS was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“The Cabinet unequivocally condemns this dastardly and cowardly act that has led to the loss of innocent lives. The Cabinet reiterates India's unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Cabinet also recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many Governments around the world,” the statement added.

The explosion took place in the evening of 10 November near the famous Red Fort area, which is part of the capital’s old city, where traffic remains high and packed with people. The explosion was so high-intensity that it triggered a massive fire burning down nearby parked vehicles.

According to the Delhi Police, the explosion occurred when a “slow-moving vehicle” stopped at a traffic light located right outside the Red Fort metro station.

During his visit to Bhutan on 11 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Thimphu that “all those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The CCS Tuesday also directed that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the “utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay. The situation continues to be closely monitored at the highest levels of the government.”

“The Cabinet reaffirms the Government's steadfast resolve to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Indians, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security and the safety of every citizen,” the CCS said in its resolution.

Meanwhile, a nationwide crackdown on OGW networks has been activated, with the main focus being Jammu and Kashmir. In J&K, the investigation agencies, along with the J&K Police, are learnt to have drawn up a profile of all “former and current” OGWs.

According to the sources quoted above, the OGWs changed their “modus operandi” after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019. These OGWs are believed to be now operating at the behest of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) cells operating within Kashmir, which is why the “homegrown terror” angle is also being actively examined.

The OGWs are believed to have created small-sized terror units across the valley with extremely limited manpower and resources using “cutouts”. Terrorist organisations rely on tight operational security, and using cutouts is a key method to achieve this. Cutouts help maintain anonymity, which is crucial for the continuance and success of clandestine operations. Therefore, it becomes impossible for intelligence agencies to penetrate these layers.

This entire ecosystem is being labelled by J&K Police as the “white-collar terror ecosystem” who are being funded by JeM, headquartered in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, with Masood Azhar as its chief.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that Ammonium Nitrate was used in the blast along with Potash and other explosive chemicals. The use of RDX has been totally ruled out. Around 3,000 kgs of Ammonium Nitrate has been procured by the perpetrators ostensibly for agricultural purposes. The alleged suicide bomber Dr. Umar Nabi, who was driving the white Hyundai i20 car, used to be an active OGW.

Earlier in the day, Modi returned from his two-day trip to Bhutan and visited the injured who are admitted in Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.