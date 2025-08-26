Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Red Alert in Delhi: Showers Lash NCR Districts As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Heavy showers swept through Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert for several districts during the afternoon hours.

According to the IMD’s nowcast, the alert was in place from 2:45 pm to 4:45 pm, warning residents of intense weather conditions in and around the city. Radar images released by the department showed strong cloud activity over western Delhi and adjoining areas of Haryana.

The district-wise warning painted a clear picture: South Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, Southwest Delhi, and New Delhi were all placed under a red alert. Meanwhile, Southeast Delhi, East Delhi, and North Delhi faced an orange alert, while East Delhi, along with Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, came under a yellow warning. Gurugram in Haryana was also marked under a red alert, highlighting the spread of the severe weather system.

Earlier in the day, several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring cities woke up to light to moderate rainfall. Despite the showers, there were no major reports of waterlogging, offering some respite to commuters often caught in traffic chaos during such spells.

For now, all eyes remain on the IMD’s updates as Delhi continues to navigate through a season of unpredictable rain.

The IMD forecast for Wednesday read: "Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 32 to 34°C and 22 to 24°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C."

"The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with a wind speed of up to 12 - 16 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming less than 20 kmph from the southeast direction in the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease, becoming less than 15 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night," it added.

The weather is likely to remain the same more or less till August 29.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
