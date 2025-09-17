Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRed Alert For Heavy Rain Issued In Dehradun After Cloudburst Kills 13

Red Alert For Heavy Rain Issued In Dehradun After Cloudburst Kills 13

The Dehradun-Vikasnagar National Highway suffered severe damage after a large bridge section was swept away.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 08:45 AM (IST)

At least 15 people have died, including 13 in Dehradun, after a night of relentless rainfall triggered floods, landslides, and infrastructure collapse across Uttarakhand. The state government has issued a red alert for Dehradun, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and further risk of casualties through September 20.

Dehradun bore the brunt of the downpour, where a cloudburst washed away roads, destroyed homes and shops, and collapsed two major bridges, cutting off key routes. The Dehradun-Vikasnagar National Highway suffered severe damage after a large bridge section was swept away, while another stretch at Nanda Ki Chowki in Prem Nagar caved in, forcing traffic closure in both directions. Large-scale power outages have also been reported.

According to Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, more than 900 people have been rescued from affected areas, including Sahastradhara, Mussoorie, Prem Nagar, Narendra Nagar (Tehri), and parts of Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Pauri. The Dehradun District Magistrate has ordered schools shut from Classes 1 to 12, citing safety concerns amid forecasts of continued heavy rain.

Cloudburst In Dehradun

The bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway was badly damaged, disrupting movement on the busy route. In Sahastradhara, several shops and hotels were inundated as floodwaters gushed through the tourist hotspot.

The rising waters of the Tamsa River also swamped the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun’s most famous shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose up to the statue of Lord Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained untouched.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Dehradun News Dehradun Cloudburst Dehradun IMD Forecast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Business
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
Cricket
Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row
Boycott Off: Pakistan To Play UAE After ICC Dismisses Referee Removal Request In Handshake Row
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Tensions Rise in Bihar Mahagathbandhan as Tejashwi Launches Solo 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Masood Azhar’s Family Wiped Out in Operation Sindoor, Confirms Jaish Commander | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget