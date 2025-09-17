Red Alert For Heavy Rain Issued In Dehradun After Cloudburst Kills 13

At least 15 people have died, including 13 in Dehradun, after a night of relentless rainfall triggered floods, landslides, and infrastructure collapse across Uttarakhand. The state government has issued a red alert for Dehradun, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and further risk of casualties through September 20.

Dehradun bore the brunt of the downpour, where a cloudburst washed away roads, destroyed homes and shops, and collapsed two major bridges, cutting off key routes. The Dehradun-Vikasnagar National Highway suffered severe damage after a large bridge section was swept away, while another stretch at Nanda Ki Chowki in Prem Nagar caved in, forcing traffic closure in both directions. Large-scale power outages have also been reported.

According to Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, more than 900 people have been rescued from affected areas, including Sahastradhara, Mussoorie, Prem Nagar, Narendra Nagar (Tehri), and parts of Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Pauri. The Dehradun District Magistrate has ordered schools shut from Classes 1 to 12, citing safety concerns amid forecasts of continued heavy rain.

Cloudburst In Dehradun

The bridge near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun–Haridwar National Highway was badly damaged, disrupting movement on the busy route. In Sahastradhara, several shops and hotels were inundated as floodwaters gushed through the tourist hotspot.

The rising waters of the Tamsa River also swamped the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun’s most famous shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose up to the statue of Lord Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained untouched.