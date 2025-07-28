Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Real Life 'Panchayat' In Bihar: Vidhayak vs Sachiv Audio Clip Goes Viral

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra has been booked after an audio of him allegedly threatening a Panchayati Raj official for delaying a death certificate surfaced online. The MLA reportedly threatened violence and dire consequences when the official failed to recognise him.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 11:14 PM (IST)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra landed in trouble after an explosive audio recording allegedly capturing him threatening a Panchayati Raj Department official, surfaced and quickly went viral on July 27. The three-minute phone call, which is now at the heart of a controversy, has ignited sharp debate across Bihar.

The conversation began as a straightforward request with Bhai Virendra, who represents the Maner constituency, calling the secretary to expeditiously issue a death certificate of a supporter's deceased relative. However, the tone took a dramatic shift when the MLA grew agitated, accusing the official of disrespect.

"The whole country knows me. How dare you not follow proper protocol?" Virendra can be heard saying in the clip.

When the panchayat secretary, Sandip Kumar, calmly responded that he hadn’t recognised the MLA’s voice, the exchange turned even more heated. At one point, Bhai Virendra allegedly threatened, "I'll drag you and beat you with a shoe. Record it if you want."

Despite the intimidation, the secretary stood his ground, and said: "Get me transferred, but don't talk to me like this."

To this, the MLA replied, “This won’t stop at transfer, something else might happen.” This sparked intense speculation, with many interpreting it as a veiled death threat.

However, the panchayat secretary refused to back down and responded: "I'm not afraid of your threats. Let's stick to work."

After the recording went viral, an FIR was registered against the RJD MLA at the SC/ST police station in Patna on the basis of the official.

"The MLA lost his cool when I failed to recognise him by name, and threatened to beat me with shoes. When I protested and told him that he should get me transferred instead of behaving badly, he said I would meet a worse fate," Kumar told news agency PTI.

"I raised the matter with my higher-ups, including the block development officer, and upon their advice lodged a police complaint," he added.

Reacting to the incident, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said, "RJD believes in the culture of 'katta' (unlicensed firearm). They were that way while in power. Bhai Virendra's episode proves their incorrigibility."

 

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Bihar News RJD Bhai Virendra
