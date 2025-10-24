A woman doctor working at a government hospital allegedly died by suicide late Thursday night in Maharashtra’s Satara district. The victim left behind a handwritten note on her palm, accusing two police personnel of rape and prolonged mental harassment.

According to officials, the woman, a native of Beed district, was posted at a government hospital in Phaltan tehsil. She was discovered hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan around midnight on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

During the initial probe, police noted that the doctor had penned a suicide note on her palm before her death. In the note, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped and sexually harassed her four times over the past five months.

She also accused another police personnel, Prashant Bankar, of subjecting her to continuous mental harassment during the same period.

Following the discovery, a case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. “We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand,” an official from the Satara police told PTI.

Cops Named In Note Booked, Suspended

Satara District Police have registered a case against PSI Gopal Badane and Bankar, under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty with immediate effect. Police have launched an Investigation into the case, Satara District SP Tushar Doshi told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the victim's cousin brother said that there was a "lot of police and political pressure" on her to make wrong mortem reports. "She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice," he added.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the incident, Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said strong action has been ordered against the accused officers.

“We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused. Teams have been deployed to hunt the accused. Those involved in this unfortunate incident will not be spared,” she stated.

The police investigation is underway, with teams assigned to verify the charges and trace the accused officers as public outrage grows over the disturbing allegations.