Ranthambore Tightens Curbs On Loudspeakers, DJs

HomeCitiesRanthambore Tightens Curbs On Loudspeakers, DJs

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Citing serious concerns over noise pollution affecting wildlife, the Sawai Madhopur district administration in Rajasthan has imposed strict curbs on the use of loudspeakers, DJ systems and laser lights around the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

Issuing a formal order in this regard, District Magistrate Kana Ram said excessive sound generated during weddings, parties, and other events in villages and commercial establishments near the national park was “adversely impacting wildlife living in the forest area”, violating the prescribed silence-zone limit.

According to the order issued earlier this month, the use of loudspeakers, DJs and sound-amplifying devices has been completely prohibited within a 1 km radius of the tiger reserve between 10 pm and 6 am.

Between 6 am and 10 pm, such equipment may only be used within the permissible noise limits. The administration has also banned the use of laser lights in the 1 km zone without prior permission.

“Ranthambore is home to several rare species. To protect their existence, it is necessary to keep this area safe. Loud sound from DJ systems and amplifiers in nearby villages and hotels is harmful to wildlife,” Kana Ram said in the order.

The district administration invoked powers under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the Rajasthan Noise Control Act, 1963, to enforce the restrictions.

The order warns that violations will lead to seizure of sound systems or laser equipment and legal action against venue owners and operators.

Police and sub-divisional magistrates have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

The directive follows authorities trying to minimise disturbances in and around the Ranthambore reserve, one of India's most important tiger habitats, where conservationists have repeatedly raised concerns about rising noise pollution from tourism and commercial activities. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranthambore #Rajasthan Ranthambore Tiger Reserve Curbs Tightened On DJs
