HomeCitiesDr Shaheen Saeed Was ‘Madam Surgeon’, ‘Medicine’ Meant Explosives

Dr Shaheen Saeed Was ‘Madam Surgeon’, ‘Medicine’ Meant Explosives

Agencies suspect “operation” signified a terror strike. Another message from Madam Z urged, “Madam Surgeon, please pay more attention to Operation Hamdard.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Investigators probing last week’s explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort have uncovered a covert network in which key suspect Dr Shaheen was referred to by associates as “Madam Surgeon.”

Coded Messages and Mysterious Contacts

WhatsApp chats retrieved from her phone have revealed the group’s internal communication patterns, including coded terms and frequent exchanges with two unidentified women stored as Madam X and Madam Z.

Officials say Dr Shaheen routinely received calls and texts from these numbers, both without display photos. The term “medicine,” used repeatedly, is believed to be code for explosives. In one message, Madam X wrote, “medicine should not be lacking for the operation.”

‘Operation’ Believed to Mean Planned Attack

Agencies suspect “operation” signified a terror strike. Another message from Madam Z urged, “Madam Surgeon, please pay more attention to Operation Hamdard.”

Operation Hamdard was reportedly used to recruit female terrorists for the outfit.

Links to Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Women’s Wing

Saeed has been identified as the head of the women’s wing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, the group responsible for the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama assault. Intelligence suggests JeM was directing this specific module.

Arrest Before Red Fort Car Blast

A resident of Lucknow’s Lal Bagh, Saeed was arrested last week, hours before a fourth member of the cell, identified through DNA as Umar Mohammad, detonated a Hyundai i20 packed with explosives near the Red Fort, killing himself and 13 others.

Background in Medical Academia

Intelligence sources said Saeed had previously served as Head of the Pharmacology Department at Kanpur Medical College before being transferred to Kannauj Medical College.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
