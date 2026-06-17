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HomeCitiesJharkhand: Tribal Man Killed In Wild Bear Attack While Searching For Missing Cattle

Jharkhand: Tribal Man Killed In Wild Bear Attack While Searching For Missing Cattle

A 40-year-old tribal man died after being attacked by a wild bear in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district while searching for his missing cattle. The Forest Department has provided interim relief.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)

Ramgarh: A 40-year-old tribal man was killed in an attack by a wild bear in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hari Manjhi, a resident of Gaechhandwa village in the Mandu block.

Manjhi had ventured into a nearby forest on Tuesday night in search of his missing cattle when he was attacked by a wild bear, Mandu's Forest Range Officer Bateshwar Paswan said.

"He suffered multiple grievous injuries in the attack," Paswan said.

Locals rescued Manjhi and rushed him to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Forest Department has provided an interim relief of Rs 25,000 to the victim's family, Paswan said.

"Compensation as per government norms will be disbursed after completion of the required formalities," he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Jharkhand Ramgarh BREAKING NEWS Wildlife Conflict Bear Attack
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