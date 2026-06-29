After Resigning, Champat Rai Gives Statement To Police In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police recorded Trust General Secretary Champat Rai's statement.

Trust officials resigned on moral grounds amid embezzlement allegations.

Eight arrested; cash recovered as investigation continues.

Ayodhya Police have recorded the statement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai as part of the investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, officials said.

Police clarified that Rai's appearance before investigators was for the purpose of recording his statement and not for interrogation.

Officials said the statement was recorded after the registration of the FIR and the arrest of eight accused in the case.

More Trust Officials May Be Examined

According to police, statements of Trust member Anil Mishra and other office-bearers will also be recorded if required during the course of the investigation.

Investigators said they intend to record statements from all individuals connected with the Trust and others linked to the alleged donation theft in an effort to establish the sequence of events and gather evidence. They added that the complainant's statement has also been recorded following the registration of the case.

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Resignations Submitted Amid Probe

The development comes days after Champat Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra submitted their resignations on moral grounds following allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said it had received both resignations and would take a decision on them at its next meeting. Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri had said the trustees were "shocked" by the allegations and committed to ensuring a fair investigation while restoring devotees' faith.

The Trust also maintained that donated silver bricks, ornaments and other valuables remain safe and properly accounted for, while demanding strict punishment for anyone found guilty.

Eight Arrested in Donation Theft Case

Police arrested eight people in connection with the alleged embezzlement of temple donations on Thursday. Among those arrested is a former driver of Champat Rai.

According to sources, investigators have recovered nearly ₹80 lakh in cash along with foreign currency from the accused.

The investigation is ongoing, with police expected to record additional statements and examine further evidence in the coming days.