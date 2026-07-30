Badrinath Temple Offerings Case: SIT Recovers Cash, Valuables From Ex-Temple Official's Home

The investigation into the alleged misappropriation of devotees' offerings at Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple has gathered pace, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recovering cash and valuable temple offerings from the government residence of the main accused, former Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) personal assistant Pramod Nautiyal.

The SIT took Nautiyal to Badrinath on police custody remand, where the recovery was made based on his disclosure. Officials said the entire search and seizure operation was videographed to ensure transparency in the investigation.

Valuables, Cash Recovered From Government Quarters

The SIT searched Nautiyal's government accommodation on the first floor of the Neelkanth VVIP Guest House in Badrinath after opening the locked premises. During the search, investigators recovered valuable items believed to be linked to temple offerings, along with a large amount of cash in Rs 500 denomination notes.

According to the police, Nautiyal admitted during questioning that he had taken some temple-related items with him. Investigators are now examining the recovered materials and documents to establish the full extent of the alleged irregularities.

Simultaneously, another SIT team raided Nautiyal's private residence in Nehru Colony, Dehradun. Officials seized documents related to his properties, bank accounts and financial transactions.

Investigators are now probing whether money allegedly siphoned from temple offerings was used to purchase assets or diverted into other investments.

Rs 36 Crore in Temple Offerings Under Scanner

The SIT said that donation boxes at the Badrinath Temple had been opened and counted 34 times until July 2, during which around Rs 36 crore in cash was recorded. Nearly Rs 23 crore had already been counted in the initial phase.

The investigation is now focusing on CCTV footage recorded after June 21, the donation counting process and the overall surveillance mechanism. Investigators are examining how the alleged irregularities could have occurred despite continuous CCTV monitoring.

The role of several employees associated with the management of temple offerings is also under scrutiny. Officials have questioned staff members, including supervisors, CCTV monitoring personnel, store in-charges, senior assistants and accounts clerks.

Chamoli Police said further searches are being conducted at other locations based on information provided by the accused, as investigators attempt to identify others who may have been involved in the alleged embezzlement.