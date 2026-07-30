Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Begins With Batch Of 90 Devotees

Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI) Kinnaur Kailash Yatra commenced on Thursday with 90 pilgrims beginning their trek from Tangling village on the first day, officials said.

About 375 people will embark on the yatra that will culminate on August 10.

The pilgrimage was originally scheduled to commence from July 1 but was postponed due to safety hazards and opposition from the local deity community.

Praveen Bhardwaj, the Kalpa SDM and chairperson of the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Organising Committee, said the risk of landslides and falling stones at some places forced the yatra to be postponed earlier.

"A reconnaissance team was sent again on July 10, which submitted its report on July 16. Based on the report, safety and repair works are being completed at sensitive locations, after which the decision to start the yatra has been taken," he said.

Online registration for the pilgrimage began on July 28, while offline registration will commence on Thursday.

Of the total 375 devotees, 175 slots will be allotted online, 125 offline, and 75 through the Kinnaur Adventure Tour Operators Association.

The yatra will be conducted via the Tangling-Maling-Khata-Gufa route.

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