HomeCitiesRajeev Verma Named Delhi’s New Chief Secretary, Set To Take Charge From October

Rajeev Verma Named Delhi’s New Chief Secretary, Set To Take Charge From October

Rajeev Verma, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is appointed as Delhi's new Chief Secretary, succeeding Dhamendra on October 1. Verma previously served as Chief Secretary of Chandigarh and Puducherry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rajeev Verma as the next Chief Secretary of Delhi. The appointment, announced on Sunday, will see Verma assume the capital’s top bureaucratic post from October 1, succeeding Dhamendra, who is set to retire this month after taking charge in September last year.

Verma belongs to the 1992-batch of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. He brings a notable administrative experience to the role, including a recent tenure as Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

About IAS Officer Rajeev Verma

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Verma holds a Master of Technology (MTech) degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). His professional journey includes significant service within the Delhi government itself, where he was posted as the Finance and Revenue Secretary between 2018 and 2022. During this period, he also handled crucial responsibilities within the Capital’s Transport department, in addition to holding various Secretary and Additional Secretary-level positions across other departments in the city.

Before his impending return to the Delhi administration, Verma served as the Chief Secretary of Chandigarh since last year, following a previous posting as the Chief Secretary of Puducherry. His extensive three-decade-long bureaucratic career also includes key roles within the Central government, where he has contributed to the Ministries of Defence, Power, and Health and Family Welfare.

The appointment has been met with positive sentiment from within the Delhi government. Commenting on the officer’s style and capabilities, a senior official in the Finance department of Delhi told Indian Express, “He is a very nice officer and goes by rule as well as practical approach.”

Verma replaces Dhamendra, whose tenure as Delhi’s Chief Secretary began in September of last year.

28 Sep 2025 07:39 PM (IST)
