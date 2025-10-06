Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthNobel Prize 2025: Scientists Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi Win For Breakthrough In Immune Tolerance

Brunkow, Ramsdell, and Sakaguchi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering peripheral immune tolerance, crucial for distinguishing self from invaders.

By : ABP Live Science | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three scientists — Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi — have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their pioneering discoveries on peripheral immune tolerance, the Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institute announced on Monday.

According to the award committee, “their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example for cancer and autoimmune diseases.”

The Nobel Prize in Medicine marks the first announcement in this year’s line-up of six prestigious categories, which include Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economics.

A Landmark Discovery in Medicine

The Nobel panel, based in Stockholm, said the trio’s work has significantly advanced scientific understanding of how the immune system distinguishes between the body’s own cells and harmful invaders — a breakthrough that has already shaped therapies for autoimmune disorders and cancers.

Since its inception in 1901, the Medicine Prize has been awarded 115 times to 229 laureates between 1901 and 2024, recognising transformative contributions to human health and science.

Other Nobel Announcements This Week

The series of Nobel announcements continues with the Physics Prize on Tuesday, followed by Chemistry on Wednesday and Literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be declared on Friday, while the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences will be revealed on October 13.

The awards are formally presented each year on December 10, the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish chemist and inventor whose legacy funds the prizes.

Over the years, the Nobel Prizes have honoured some of the world’s most influential figures — from scientists like Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, and Marie Curie, to writers such as Ernest Hemingway and Albert Camus, and humanitarian leaders including Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., and Mother Teresa.

Last year, the Medicine Prize went jointly to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun, both from the United States, for their discovery of microRNA, a milestone in genetic regulation research.

Each Nobel Prize includes a monetary award of about 1.2 million and brings with it global recognition and scientific prestige. 

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
