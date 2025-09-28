Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway

Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway

Delhi faced bomb threat emails targeting schools, the Delhi airport, and other institutions, triggering extensive security checks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Police said on Sunday that bomb threat emails were sent to the city’s airport, several schools, and other institutions, prompting large-scale security checks. Officials confirmed that all alerts were later declared hoaxes.

Two schools in the National Capital Region were among those targeted—CRPF Public School in Noida and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar. According to the Delhi Fire Services, both schools received threatening emails, triggering swift deployment of police teams, bomb disposal squads, and fire personnel. After thorough searches, no suspicious objects were found.

“Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found,” a DFS official told PTI.

Hoax Threat at Jammu Airport

The scare extended beyond Delhi, as Jammu airport in Jammu and Kashmir also received a bomb threat email on Sunday morning. Authorities said the alert was sent to a private airline, leading to a full anti-sabotage drill at the airport.

Security personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police conducted extensive checks across the premises. Despite the heightened security, air traffic remained unaffected.

“An email was received by a private airliner this morning, and accordingly, a security drill in such situations was followed to rule out the presence of any explosive substance. The email was a hoax,” an official from the Airport Authority of India confirmed.

Rising Frequency of Hoax Threats

The spate of false alarms comes amid a rise in hoax bomb threats across the country in recent months, often targeting schools, airports, and government buildings. Authorities continue to treat each incident with full seriousness, deploying security forces to ensure public safety.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Cities
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Cities
'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
'I Have Reached': Jammu Airport On High Alert After Bomb Threat Email
India
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 40
'Overcrowding, Delayed Arrival & Ignored Warnings': What Went Wrong At TVK Rally That Killed 40
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget