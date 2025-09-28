Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway

Delhi Police said on Sunday that bomb threat emails were sent to the city’s airport, several schools, and other institutions, prompting large-scale security checks. Officials confirmed that all alerts were later declared hoaxes.

Two schools in the National Capital Region were among those targeted—CRPF Public School in Noida and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar. According to the Delhi Fire Services, both schools received threatening emails, triggering swift deployment of police teams, bomb disposal squads, and fire personnel. After thorough searches, no suspicious objects were found.

“Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found,” a DFS official told PTI.

Hoax Threat at Jammu Airport

The scare extended beyond Delhi, as Jammu airport in Jammu and Kashmir also received a bomb threat email on Sunday morning. Authorities said the alert was sent to a private airline, leading to a full anti-sabotage drill at the airport.

Security personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police conducted extensive checks across the premises. Despite the heightened security, air traffic remained unaffected.

“An email was received by a private airliner this morning, and accordingly, a security drill in such situations was followed to rule out the presence of any explosive substance. The email was a hoax,” an official from the Airport Authority of India confirmed.

Rising Frequency of Hoax Threats

The spate of false alarms comes amid a rise in hoax bomb threats across the country in recent months, often targeting schools, airports, and government buildings. Authorities continue to treat each incident with full seriousness, deploying security forces to ensure public safety.