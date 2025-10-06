Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025: ECINet App Set To Debut, Marks Election Commission's Big Digital Leap

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing to roll out one of its most ambitious digital projects yet, ECINet, a unified platform that will serve as the central nervous system of India’s election machinery. Poised to make its debut during the Bihar Assembly elections, this all-in-one platform merges more than 40 existing digital tools into a single interface. Officials are calling it the “Mother of all apps”, signalling a decisive shift toward technology-driven governance in the electoral process.

The ECI believes this integrated network will simplify coordination across various departments, cut down on manual errors, and help make elections more transparent and responsive.

How ECINet Works

ECINet aims to function as a single-window digital ecosystem connecting Booth Level Officers (BLOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) across India. It will replace the patchwork of separate apps currently used for monitoring polls, voter services, and communication with one unified platform.

With real-time tracking, officers will be able to oversee voter registration, polling day operations, and counting updates from a single dashboard. The system also integrates with the 1950 Voter Helpline, enabling citizens to directly contact their local BLOs or even schedule a call through the app.

During a media briefing in New Delhi, the ECI showcased how the system will digitally connect 90,712 BLOs, 243 EROs, and 38 DEOs across Bihar. For instance, voters in Patna can reach their local officials by dialling +91-612-1950.

Bihar To Lead The Pilot Phase

Bihar will be the first state to test this expansive platform, acting as a proving ground before the system’s nationwide rollout. Officials said the state’s election will provide valuable insights into how digital integration can improve speed, accuracy, and public engagement.

The initiative, the ECI noted, fits within its broader vision of creating a transparent, tech-enabled electoral infrastructure that enhances both citizen experience and institutional accountability.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar also introduced a procedural update to accompany the digital rollout: postal ballots must now be counted before the final two rounds of vote counting, a step aimed at ensuring consistency and transparency in results.

Towards A Fully Connected Electoral Future

Once scaled up nationwide, ECINet is expected to become the digital backbone of India’s election ecosystem, linking every official and voter in real time. The system’s encrypted framework and streamlined workflows are designed to strengthen accountability and reduce administrative delays.

If the Bihar pilot delivers as expected, the upcoming election season could mark the beginning of a new chapter, one where India’s democratic process becomes faster, cleaner, and unmistakably digital.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Bihar Elections News Bihar Elections 2025 BIHAR
