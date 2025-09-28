Who Is Chaitanyananda Saraswati? The Delhi Baba Held For Molesting Women At Ashram

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-proclaimed ‘godman’ accused of sexually harassing 17 women at an ashram in Delhi, has been arrested in Agra after evading arrest for days. Born as Partha Sarathy in Odisha, he called himself the director of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's posh neighbourhood in Vasant Kunj, where the complaints first surfaced.

According to police, the women alleged that the accused used abusive language, sent obscene text messages, forced physical contact, and even blackmailed them. Their statements have been recorded. Investigators are also examining the role of women faculty and staff at the institute, who allegedly pressured students into complying with his demands.

Who Is Chaitanyananda?

Chaitanyananda had been staying at the Vasant Kunj ashram for over a decade, claiming to be its caretaker. After the allegations came to light, the ashram distanced itself from him, stating he had been “expelled.” However, records show that he already faced two previous molestation cases, one in 2009 in Defence Colony, where he was briefly arrested, and another in 2016 in Vasant Kunj.

Investigators also discovered a saffron Volvo sedan in the ashram’s basement fitted with fake diplomatic number plates (39 UN 1), purportedly belonging to the United Nations. The car, along with CCTV footage and electronic devices, has been seized. Police are probing whether he amassed illicit wealth over the years.

The Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham in Sringeri, the religious body he claimed affiliation with, has formally disowned him. In a statement, the Peetham said, "Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami (Dr) Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and harmful to the interests of the Peetham. All ties with him have been severed."