Rajasthan Panchayat Revokes Smartphone Ban On Women After Widespread Backlash

Village elders in Rajasthan’s Jalore district have withdrawn a controversial decision that barred women from using smartphones after the move sparked criticism across the region.

The decision to revoke the ban was taken unanimously at a meeting of panchas held on Thursday in Gazipur village. The elders said the earlier order was aimed at protecting children but was “misunderstood” by the public.

Ban Triggered Criticism Across Villages

The restriction was announced during a meeting of the Chaudhary community of Sundhamata Patti on December 21. Under the decision, daughters and daughters-in-law from 15 villages were to be barred from using smartphones starting January 26, though they were allowed to keep keypad or feature phones for basic calls.

According to the announcement made at the time by community member Himmataram, school-going girls could use mobile phones for studies only inside their homes. Carrying phones to weddings, social gatherings or even to a neighbour’s house was prohibited.

The order quickly drew sharp reactions, with critics questioning the targeting of women and raising concerns over personal freedom and gender equality.

Elders Say Intent Was To Protect Children

Explaining the rationale behind the original decision, Natharam Chaudhary, another community member, said the issue was discussed during a religious programme held at Sundha Mata on December 21.

“Women told us that their children start using smartphones as soon as they return from school,” he said. “They neither eat nor study and spend the entire day watching videos, which affects their brain and eyesight.”

Chaudhary said the idea of restricting smartphone use emerged from concerns over children’s habits, cyber fraud and exploitation of women and girls. He added that the decision was never meant to be binding.

“Cases of cyber fraud are happening every day, and women and girls are being exploited. That is why one month was kept to observe the situation,” he said. “If everyone found it acceptable, it would have been implemented from January 26. But people misunderstood the decision.”

Following the backlash, the elders said they decided to withdraw the ban, bringing relief to families across the affected villages and closing a brief but contentious chapter that had put the spotlight on community-imposed social restrictions in rural Rajasthan.