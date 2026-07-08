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English NewsCities1 Killed, 15 Injured As Dumper Rams Parked Minibus Ahead Of Nitin Gadkari's Expressway Visit

1 Killed, 15 Injured As Dumper Rams Parked Minibus Ahead Of Nitin Gadkari's Expressway Visit

The accident occurred hours before Union Minister Gadkari's expressway inspection. The driver of the dumper truck fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Written By : Asif Khan |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speeding dumper truck rammed parked minibus, killing one man.
  • Fifteen passengers injured; driver fled, police launched a search.
  • Accident occurred hours before Minister Gadkari's expressway inspection.

A man was killed and 15 others were injured after a speeding dumper truck rammed into a parked tourist minibus on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district early Wednesday, just hours before Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's scheduled inspection of the expressway.

The accident occurred near the Jaalimpura Interchange in Sultanpur police station limits at around 3:50 am, Station House Officer Daulat Kumar Sahu said.

Dumper Crashes Into Parked Bus

According to police, the tourist minibus, which was travelling from Kota to Delhi, had stopped near the interchange when a dumper truck crashed into it from behind. The impact severely damaged the rear portion of the vehicle, triggering panic among the passengers.

Fifty-year-old Charan Singh, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot. His body has been kept at the Sultanpur Hospital mortuary.

All 15 injured passengers were rushed to Sultanpur Hospital. Five of them, who sustained serious injuries, were later referred to a hospital in Kota for advanced treatment.

Police said around 30 passengers were travelling in the minibus. They were reportedly employees of the Delhi Jal Board and were returning to Delhi after offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

The injured include Kalpana Singh Bhandari, Guddi Jatav, Ombeer and Usha Singh, among others.

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Driver Absconding

Police and ambulances from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations.

The dumper truck has been seized, while its driver fled the scene after the crash. Police have launched a search to trace and arrest him.

The accident, which occurred shortly before Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's inspection of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, has once again raised concerns over speeding heavy vehicles, road safety and emergency response systems on the high-speed corridor.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway?

A speeding dumper truck rammed into a parked tourist minibus early Wednesday. The accident resulted in one fatality and 15 injuries.

Where did this accident occur?

The incident took place near the Jaalimpura Interchange in Sultanpur police station limits. It happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district.

Were there any casualties in the accident?

Yes, one man named Charan Singh died at the scene. Additionally, 15 passengers were injured, with five sustaining serious injuries.

What happened to the driver of the dumper truck?

The driver of the dumper truck fled the scene immediately after the crash. Police have seized the vehicle and launched a search to apprehend him.

About the author Asif Khan

The author is Director, Solar Division, at Servokon.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Mumbai Expressway Nitin Gadkari Rajasthan News
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