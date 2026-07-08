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English NewsNewsIndiaKey Accused In Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Killed In Police Encounter After Escape Bid

Key Accused In Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Killed In Police Encounter After Escape Bid

Prime suspect Prabash Mondal was killed in a police encounter during a crime scene reconstruction in the Baruipur child rape and murder case.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Child murder accused Prabash Mondal killed during police encounter.
  • Police stated Mondal grabbed weapon, fired, attempting to escape.
  • Girl's body found, sparking outrage, arrests, SIT investigation.

West Bengal police on Wednesday said Prabash Mondal, one of the principal accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, was killed in an encounter after allegedly attempting to escape during a crime scene reconstruction.

Encounter Took Place During Crime Scene Reconstruction

According to officials, a team from Baruipur Police Station left around 12.45 am with Mondal for Surjyapur, where the victim's body had been recovered earlier. The reconstruction exercise was being conducted to help investigators piece together the sequence of events surrounding the alleged crime.

Police said that moments before the exercise began, Mondal allegedly grabbed a policeman's service weapon, fired a shot at the police team and tried to flee from custody. Officers then returned fire, leaving the accused critically injured.

Police said the accused tried to “escape from custody” during the exercise. An officer added that Mondal opened fire at the police team, prompting them to respond in self-defence.

Mondal was immediately taken to Baruipur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Accused Was Among Three Arrested In Brutal Child Murder Case

The accused was one of three people arrested after the body of the 12-year-old girl was found inside a sack and dumped in a pond on July 4. The shocking discovery triggered widespread outrage across Baruipur.

Residents staged protests by blocking the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burning tyres and damaging police vehicles while demanding immediate action against those responsible for the crime.

In a separate incident that unfolded hours after the body was recovered, an enraged crowd lynched a man later identified as Indrajit Mondal after suspecting him of involvement in the case.

Following the arrests, police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out a detailed probe into the incident.

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Investigation Continues As SIT Pursues Remaining Leads

Investigators had identified Prabash Mondal as a key suspect based on CCTV footage that allegedly showed him with the victim before the crime. Officials said the reconstruction exercise formed an important part of the investigation and was intended to verify the chain of events leading to the girl's death.

The officer reiterated that Mondal's alleged attempt to flee, coupled with his firing at the police team, left officers with no alternative but to retaliate. He sustained bullet injuries during the exchange and later succumbed to them at the hospital.

Police said the investigation is continuing, with the Special Investigation Team expected to pursue all remaining leads as part of its effort to establish the full circumstances of the case and ensure justice for the victim.

Before You Go

Breaking News: “SIT Will Do Milk and Water Test of Truth” Says Yogi Adityanath

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Prabash Mondal?

Prabash Mondal, a principal accused in a 12-year-old's alleged rape and murder, was killed in an encounter. He allegedly tried to escape and fired at police during crime scene reconstruction.

Why did police open fire on Prabash Mondal?

Police stated Mondal allegedly grabbed an officer's service weapon, fired a shot at the police team, and tried to flee. Officers returned fire in self-defense, leaving him critically injured.

What was Prabash Mondal accused of?

He was one of three people arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a pond. He was identified as a key suspect from CCTV footage.

Is the investigation into the girl's murder complete?

No, the investigation is continuing. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is pursuing all remaining leads to establish the full circumstances of the case and ensure justice.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Police Encounter Baruipur WEst Bengal CRime News
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