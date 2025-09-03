Rain Lashes Delhi Again, Evacuations Underway As Yamuna Continues Flowing Above Danger Level

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRain Lashes Delhi Again, Evacuations Underway As Yamuna Continues Flowing Above Danger Level

Heavy rains lashed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, exacerbating floods in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The Yamuna River's rising water level caused flooding in Delhi, prompting evacuations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Rain continued across parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram on Wednesday, September 3. For the past several days, intermittent showers have been lashing Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and the National Capital Region, triggering floods in Himachal and Punjab and waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

In Delhi, the Yamuna’s water level has risen following the downpour, flooding nearby settlements. Rescue operations are underway and people from affected areas are being shifted to safer locations.

Evacuation is underway. More than 7,500 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas as the Yamuna river level rose to 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 1 pm, officials said.

"Thunderstorm/ Lightning with Heavy Rain very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi. Thunderstorm/ Lightning with Moderate Rain very likely over parts of South East Delhi, Shahadra, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi. Light Rain/ Light Thunderstorm with Lightning (wind speed 30–40 kmph) very likely over parts of South Delhi," the IMD said.

Rain Likely In The Following Regions

According to the weather department’s 2 pm update, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi, NCR, Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farrukhnagar, Sohna, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daula, Baghpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithaur, Garhmukteshwar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Gulawathi, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan). Winds of 30–40 kmph may also accompany the showers.

Light to moderate rain is also likely over the next two hours in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Rajound, Assandh, Jind, Hisar, Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Matlauda, Kosli, Rewari, Bawal (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Bijnor, Hastinapur, Siyana, Jahangirabad, Anupshahr, Shikarpur, Khurja, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Shikohabad (Uttar Pradesh), and Tijara, Viratnagar, Rajgarh, and Mehandipur Balaji (Rajasthan).

 

 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
