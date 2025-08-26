Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRain Batters Delhi, Noida; More Showers Likely Till August 30

Rain Batters Delhi, Noida; More Showers Likely Till August 30

On Monday, many areas of Delhi saw intermittent showers, including in Kartavya Path, ITO, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, and Kalkaji.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi and Noida received fresh rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday. Several parts of Delhi-NCR recorded light rainfall on Monday too. While some areas witnessed intermittent cloud cover, others saw showers that brought down temperatures and reduced humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 13 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours until 8:30 am.

Due to the rain, the maximum temperature dropped below normal to 28.6°C, while the minimum was recorded at 23.9°C. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms and rain today.

On Monday, many areas of Delhi saw intermittent showers, including in Kartavya Path, ITO, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, and Kalkaji. The rainfall provided much-needed relief from heat and humidity.

The changing weather pattern has highlighted the presence of the monsoon in the capital. Light showers caused minor disruptions in traffic.

What Does The IMD Forecast Say?

According to IMD, cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday, with chances of thunderstorms and rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum may settle at 22°C.

Light rains over the past few days and fluctuating temperatures have kept Delhi’s weather comfortable. During this monsoon phase, citizens are enjoying relief from the scorching heat, and the pleasant conditions are expected to continue. The weather department has forecast rain until August 30.

Cleaner Air In Delhi: AQI At 62

The rain has also improved Delhi’s air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 25 stood at 62, which falls in the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

As per CPCB standards, AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘Good,’ 51-100 ‘Satisfactory,’ 101-200 ‘Moderate,’ 201-300 ‘Poor,’ 301-400 ‘Very Poor,’ and 401-500 ‘Severe.’ Experts say that light rain and changes in wind speed prevent pollutants from settling, leading to better AQI levels.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather IMD Rain Forecast August 26 Delhi Weather
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Goods From Tomorrow
US Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On Indian Goods From Tomorrow
Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears: 'No Matter How Much Pressure...'
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears
Entertainment
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
Cousin Love! Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Parineeti As She Announces First Pregnancy
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget