Rain Batters Delhi, Noida; More Showers Likely Till August 30

Delhi and Noida received fresh rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday. Several parts of Delhi-NCR recorded light rainfall on Monday too. While some areas witnessed intermittent cloud cover, others saw showers that brought down temperatures and reduced humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 13 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours until 8:30 am.

Due to the rain, the maximum temperature dropped below normal to 28.6°C, while the minimum was recorded at 23.9°C. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms and rain today.

On Monday, many areas of Delhi saw intermittent showers, including in Kartavya Path, ITO, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, and Kalkaji. The rainfall provided much-needed relief from heat and humidity.

The changing weather pattern has highlighted the presence of the monsoon in the capital. Light showers caused minor disruptions in traffic.

What Does The IMD Forecast Say?

According to IMD, cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday, with chances of thunderstorms and rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum may settle at 22°C.

Light rains over the past few days and fluctuating temperatures have kept Delhi’s weather comfortable. During this monsoon phase, citizens are enjoying relief from the scorching heat, and the pleasant conditions are expected to continue. The weather department has forecast rain until August 30.

Cleaner Air In Delhi: AQI At 62

The rain has also improved Delhi’s air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 25 stood at 62, which falls in the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

As per CPCB standards, AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘Good,’ 51-100 ‘Satisfactory,’ 101-200 ‘Moderate,’ 201-300 ‘Poor,’ 301-400 ‘Very Poor,’ and 401-500 ‘Severe.’ Experts say that light rain and changes in wind speed prevent pollutants from settling, leading to better AQI levels.