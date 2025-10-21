UP CM Yogi Sends 1,000 Quintals Of Wheat Seeds To Flood-Hit Punjab

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday flagged off trucks carrying 1,000 quintals of wheat seeds for farmers in Punjab affected by recent floods, reaffirming his government’s solidarity with the state’s farming community in times of crisis.

Speaking at his official residence before dispatching the relief consignment, the Chief Minister said the “true spirit of any festival lies in standing with those in distress.” Extending Diwali greetings, he added, “The Uttar Pradesh government stands firmly with the farmer-heroes of Punjab in this difficult time.”

Yogi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for ensuring that the “double-engine government” consistently supports disaster-affected citizens through timely relief, financial aid, and rehabilitation.

Aid for Punjab’s flood-hit farmers

Highlighting Punjab’s vital contribution to India’s agricultural self-reliance, the Chief Minister noted that this year’s heavy rains devastated standing crops and even destroyed seeds preserved for the next sowing season. To assist the affected farmers, the Uttar Pradesh Seeds Development Corporation (UPSDC) is sending 2,500 sacks — equivalent to 1,000 quintals — of high-quality wheat seeds to Punjab.

Yogi recalled that Uttar Pradesh had earlier provided relief materials and financial assistance to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during natural disasters. “The state government has always stood—and will continue to stand—with every person in need during any calamity,” he said.

Disease-resistant, nutrient-rich seeds

The wheat seeds being sent belong to the ‘BB-327’ or Karan Shivani variety — a disease-resistant, bio-fortified, and nutrient-rich strain known for its 155-day maturity period and potential yield of up to 80 quintals per hectare.

The Chief Minister said this initiative not only supports farmers in Punjab but also reflects the progress of the Uttar Pradesh Seeds and Development Corporation. “When our government assumed office, the corporation was in poor condition. Today, it generates dividends worth Rs 148 crore and earned a net profit of Rs 37 crore in just one year. This shows how dedication and transparency can create both profit and prosperity,” he added.

Strengthening a self-reliant India

Yogi Adityanath emphasised that farmers and agricultural institutions together form the backbone of a self-reliant India. As part of ongoing efforts, a “Seed Park” will soon be established in Lucknow in memory of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, with five additional seed parks being developed across the state.

He said timely supply of quality seeds reduces production costs and improves yields, while delays or poor-quality seeds can cause losses of up to 50%. Thanks to the corporation’s work, Uttar Pradesh is steadily advancing toward food grain self-sufficiency.

Despite having just 11% of India’s cultivable land, Uttar Pradesh contributes 21% of the nation’s total food grain output — a testament, Yogi said, to the hard work of the state’s farmers and the effectiveness of its agricultural policies.

A festival of light and compassion

The Chief Minister also extended greetings on the birth anniversary of the sixth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj, which coincides with Diwali celebrations in Punjab.

“His life inspires service, sacrifice, and benevolence. When Guru Hargobind Ji Maharaj reached Harmandir Sahib, lamps were lit across Punjab in joy, just as they are in Ayodhya to celebrate Lord Ram’s return,” Yogi said, drawing a symbolic connection between the two festivals.

“On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Punjab, especially the farmer-heroes. May the festival of lights bring renewed strength, compassion, and unity into our lives,” he added.

The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, former minister and MLC Mahendra Singh, UPSDC Vice-Chairman Rajeshwar Singh, Agriculture Production Commissioner Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Ravindra Kumar, and other senior officials.