HomeCitiesPunjab Floods Outcome Of ‘Govt Negligence,’ Says SGPC Chief Dhami; Assures Aid

SGPC President Dhami blamed "government negligence" for Punjab floods during a visit to flood-affected villages. He pledged SGPC support.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amritsar, Sep 25 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami Thursday met representatives of flood-affected villages at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi and alleged that the floods were the outcome of "government negligence".

He listened to their problems and assured them of every possible support from the SGPC.

During an interaction, he said the floods were not merely a natural calamity but the outcome of alleged "government negligence".

Had water been released gradually from dams in time, such widespread devastation in Punjab could have been avoided, he said.

Dhami added that the government has left the people to fend for themselves, forcing them to take on responsibilities that should have been carried out by the authorities.

He stressed that strengthening embankments is the government's duty, yet unfortunately, it has paid no attention.

Villagers are compelled to work on embankments themselves by piling soil to protect their homes.

The SGPC president said he met responsible persons from the flood-hit villages to understand their concerns and needs, reaffirming that the Committee is committed to assisting them in every way.

He said the SGPC has arranged 38,000 litres of diesel to support efforts for strengthening embankments across various villages in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Dhami further said the SGPC is making efforts to support farmers in wheat sowing as well.

Arrangements will be made to provide seeds for nearly one lakh acres of land, in coordination with the agriculture university to ensure quality seed supply.

He also announced that gurdwaras in the affected areas would receive Rs 50,000 each as financial aid.

He mentioned that the SGPC had requested the government to waive taxes on diesel provided to farmers, but no response was given. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
SGPC Punjab Govt Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Harjinder Singh Dhami Punjab Floods PUNJAB
Read more
