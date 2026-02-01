Budget 2026: No Relief For Farmers, Youth Or Industry, Says CM Bhagwant Mann

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Punjab leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have strongly criticised the Union Budget 2026–27, stating it once again fails to meet the expectations of the state’s farmers, youth, and industries. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Budget offers no MSP guarantees for farmers, no employment assurance for youth, and no relief for industry or taxation. He added that the Centre has taken no concrete steps to strengthen Punjab’s economy, once again treating the state unfairly. Mann emphasised that Punjabis are hardworking and resilient, and despite repeated neglect, the AAP government and Punjab’s people will unite to rebuild the state’s economy. Cheema criticised the Union Budget for ignoring the concerns of Punjab and Haryana farmers, exposing the Centre’s hollow claims of being farmer-friendly.

No MSP, Flood Relief Ignored Mann pointed out that there was no increase in the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, no support for strengthening mandi infrastructure, and no meaningful aid for high-value crops suited to North Indian farmers. He said the Centre continues to neglect Punjab’s contribution to the nation, particularly in agriculture. Khuddian expressed disappointment that Punjab farmers, despite filling the national granary, were left without support. AAP said there is no roadmap for MSP beyond wheat and rice, no crop diversification packages, and no relief for flood-affected farmers. Khuddian called the Budget a betrayal of the Annadatas and said the Centre has ignored their hardships. Punjab Farmers, Youth Ignored Again Arora condemned the Budget, stating it left people disappointed nationwide. He criticised the BJP for offering nothing meaningful for farmers, youth, women, or common citizens, and described Punjab’s treatment as step-motherly. Arora urged the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to provide fair support to the state. Dhaliwal called the Budget discriminatory, stating it betrays Punjab by offering nothing for farmers, youth, or development. He highlighted the lack of MSP guarantees, no employment assurance, and no approval for major projects, despite Punjab’s contributions to the nation. Bhullar condemned the Union Budget for ignoring farmers’ rights. He emphasised the absence of MSP support, crop diversification incentives, or aid for natural disaster-affected farmers, calling the Centre’s approach anti-farmer.

Punjab Minister Lalchand Kataruchakk:

Kataruchakk criticised the Budget for its lack of direction and welfare support for Punjab. He highlighted the absence of MSP assurance, crop diversification support, and relief schemes for disaster-hit farmers. Dr. Ravjot said the Union Budget remained silent on Punjab’s rights, providing no special assistance for the state despite claims on health, education, and agriculture. He called the approach unfair and deliberate neglect. Garg compared the Budget to the Punjabi saying “Patteya pahaar, nikliya chooha” big announcements with negligible outcomes.

He further slammed the lack of real relief for farmers after floods, the absence of legal MSP guarantees, and the failure to create promised employment opportunities. Garg alleged that the Budget favors large corporates like Ambani and Adani, leaving ordinary citizens ignored.