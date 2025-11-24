Pune: Sinhagad Ghat Road Closed, Traffic Advisory Issued - Check Details

The Pune district administration has announced a full closure of Sinhagad Ghat Road from 24 to 26 November 2025 to facilitate urgent asphalting work ahead of the Pune Grand Challenge Tour Cycle Competition 2026. The decision follows joint assessments by the Public Works Department and Pune Rural Police, which concluded that immediate repairs are essential to ensure participant safety.

Key Roads Affected

Major traffic diversions will be in place on several important routes, including the Morgaon–Murti Road and Murti–Choudharwadi Phata Road. Traffic on these stretches will be redirected through village routes from 20 November to 2 December 2025 to allow uninterrupted completion of the roadwork.

Restriction Timings

Daily traffic restrictions will apply from 8 am to 9 pm throughout the asphalting period.

Collector Jitendra Dudi, IAS, has invoked Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to enforce these measures, enabling the repair work to proceed without disruption.

Impact on Sinhagad Fort Access

Access to the Sinhagad Fort area, a popular tourist destination, will be severely restricted. Due to the steep terrain and limited alternative routes, the Sinhagad Fort Road will remain completely closed to tourists and motorists during the specified dates.

All traffic towards Khed-Shivapur from Khanapur, Donje, Atkarwadi and Panshet via Sinhagad Ghat Road will also be prohibited. Residents have been advised to use the Donje Chowk–Khadakwasla–Kirkatwadi–Nanded City–Wadgaon Dhayari route to reach National Highway 48.

Administration Urges Public Cooperation

Collector Dudi emphasised the need for collective cooperation to ensure smooth execution of event preparations.

“We are implementing these traffic diversions to ensure safe and efficient preparation for the Pune Grand Challenge Distance Cycling Competition 2026. The asphalting and route upgrade work must proceed without obstruction, and public cooperation is crucial,” he said, urging citizens to adhere to the revised routes.

The temporary shutdown of key stretches, the administration stated, is essential to deliver the required infrastructure upgrades and ensure a safe environment for all participants in the upcoming cycling event.