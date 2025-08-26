Pune witnessed a shocking case of road rage on Monday evening when a car driver was brutally assaulted in the Khadki area after he stopped a biker from riding on the wrong side of the road. The incident took place around 5:30 pm and videos of the attack have since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Journalist Steffy Thevar, who shared details of the case online, said the confrontation began when two men on a bike were stopped by the driver for flouting traffic rules. Instead of backing off, the men attacked him. A few minutes later, they reportedly called in two more people, and together, the group thrashed the driver so severely that he began bleeding.

The entire incident was captured on the car's dashcam video.

Thevar also posted a photo showing the man's blood-soaked shirt. In her words, “The car driver's shirt is blood-soaked & CT scan hints at possible internal bleeding. After spending three hours in Khadki Police Station, only a non-cognisable (NC) case was filed. Police said 'it is not intense enough' for an FIR. WHAT DEFINES INTENSITY?”

Medical reports revealed the driver sustained a “subtle fracture of the nasal bone on the right side and fracture of the anterior bony nasal septum.” "The victim's scan report shows a fractured nose. If this isn't "intense" enough, then what is," Thevar asked.

Adding to the shock, the victim reportedly tried to call the emergency helpline 100 during the attack. Instead of reaching a human operator, he was met with an automated response asking him to press keys for options. Thevar questioned, “What kind of an emergency line is this?”

