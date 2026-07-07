Ketan Murder: Siya Goyal Studied Sonam Raghuvanshi Case To Avoid Her Mistakes, Say Police

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family's doubts prompted police investigation, revealing alleged conspiracy.

The murder investigation into Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a startling turn, with police alleging that the accused drew inspiration from the high-profile 2025 killing of Indore entrepreneur Raja Raghuvanshi while planning the crime. According to investigators, Agarwal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill him by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police claim the duo carefully examined the Raghuvanshi murder case in an attempt to avoid making similar mistakes and strengthen their cover story.

Police Find Searches Linked To Earlier Murder Case

Investigators said a forensic examination of Siya Goyal's mobile phone uncovered internet searches related to the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya.

According to police, the browsing history included news reports about the case as well as searches on whether women are beaten in police custody and the legal rights of female prisoners. Officers believe these searches suggest she anticipated the possibility of being questioned or arrested after the incident, as per reports.

Police are also conducting forensic analysis of a second mobile phone, hoping it could provide additional evidence regarding the alleged conspiracy.

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Investigators See Similarities With Raja Raghuvanshi Murder

The case has drawn comparisons with the 2025 murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed during his honeymoon in Sohra, Meghalaya.

In that case, Raja's wife, Sonam, was accused of plotting his murder with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three hired killers. Raja's body was later recovered from a gorge near a waterfall, and investigators alleged that inconsistencies in Sonam's alibi eventually exposed the conspiracy.

Police now believe Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary attempted to learn from that investigation. Unlike the earlier case, officers suspect the accused tried to create stronger alibis and coordinated the alleged attack together.

Investigators allege both accused pushed Agarwal into the gorge, believing that one person alone might not have been able to ensure he fell.

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Family's Doubts Prompted Closer Probe

The investigation gathered momentum after Ketan Agarwal's family questioned the initial suggestion that his death was the result of an accidental fall.

Relatives reportedly pointed out that the location where he died was not considered particularly hazardous compared with several other sections of Lohagad Fort. Their concerns prompted investigators to examine the circumstances more closely.

Police later described the investigation as one that involved peeling through multiple "layers of alibis" before the alleged conspiracy came to light. Officials said sustained interrogation eventually led to a confession, though such statements made in police custody have limited evidentiary value and must be supported by independent evidence gathered during the investigation.

Investigators have described the alleged murder as a "crime of desperation," claiming it was influenced by strained personal relationships and family pressures.

Raja Raghuvanshi's Mother Reacts

The similarities between the two cases have drawn an emotional response from Raja Raghuvanshi's family.

Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja's mother, said the Pune murder reminded her of her son's killing.

Police say the investigation is continuing, with forensic experts examining digital evidence and other material that could further strengthen the case against Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.