Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesHyderabad Woman Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner During Treatment; Three Held

Hyderabad Woman Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner During Treatment; Three Held

Investigators alleged that Sandhya conspired with her alleged lover, Anil, and associate Venkata Sai to kill her husband, Prasanth, who had recently returned from a Gulf country.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wife, alleged lover, accomplice arrested for man's murder.
  • Accused first pushed victim from terrace, causing severe injuries.
  • Wife injected cleaner, anaesthesia during treatment, causing death.

A 35-year-old man in Telangana's Nizamabad district was allegedly murdered by his wife, who police claim injected toilet cleaner and an anaesthesia medicine into him through a cannula while he was undergoing treatment. Three people, including the woman's alleged lover, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The case came to light after the victim's mother filed a complaint on July 1, expressing suspicion over the death of her son, Prasanth, who had been working in a Gulf country. According to police, she said she only learnt of his death on June 30 and was unaware that he had returned to India or the circumstances surrounding his death, reported The Times of India. 

Following the complaint, investigators launched a probe that, according to police, uncovered an alleged conspiracy involving Prasanth's wife, Sandhya, her alleged lover and another associate.

Police Allege Affair Led To Murder Plot

According to police, technical evidence gathered during the investigation indicated that Sandhya, 32, was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Anil, 35.

Investigators alleged that the two viewed Prasanth as an obstacle to their relationship and conspired to kill him.

"As per technical evidence and the facts that emerged during police investigation, Sandhya (32) had an illicit affair with one Anil (35)," police said in a release. They further alleged that the pair planned to eliminate Prasanth because they believed he stood in the way of their relationship.

ALSO READ | 'Phone Went Switched Off Minutes Later': Victim's Brother Claims In Delhi Murder Case; Husband Held

Police Claim Victim Was Pushed From Terrace

According to police, Sandhya and Anil allegedly enlisted the help of Venkata Sai to carry out the plan.

Investigators alleged that on June 29, Sai visited Prasanth's residence, persuaded him to consume large quantities of alcohol and later took him to the terrace of the building.

Police claimed Sai then pushed Prasanth from the terrace while allegedly acting on instructions from Sandhya over the phone. Although he sustained serious injuries in the fall, Prasanth survived.

Alleged Killing Took Place During Treatment

Police said Sandhya and Sai initially admitted Prasanth to a government hospital before shifting him to a private hospital. He was later taken back home.

Investigators alleged that, after being encouraged by Anil, Sandhya injected toilet cleaner and an anaesthesia medicine into Prasanth through a cannula while he was receiving treatment.

Police further alleged that Sandhya later pushed Prasanth off the cot, resulting in his death.

ALSO READ | Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal At Delhi Government School, FIR Registered

Three Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

According to police, all three accused voluntarily confessed to their roles during the investigation.

The accused have been arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The investigation into the case is continuing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How was Prasanth allegedly murdered?

His wife, Sandhya, allegedly injected him with toilet cleaner and an anaesthesia medicine through a cannula while he was being treated. She then pushed him off his cot, leading to his death.

Who are the individuals arrested in connection with Prasanth's death?

Three people have been arrested: Prasanth's wife, Sandhya; her alleged lover, Anil; and an associate, Venkata Sai. All have been sent to judicial custody.

What was the alleged motive behind Prasanth's murder?

Police allege Prasanth's wife, Sandhya, had an illicit relationship with Anil. They viewed Prasanth as an obstacle to their relationship and conspired to kill him.

How did the authorities learn about the alleged conspiracy?

Prasanth's mother filed a complaint on July 1, expressing suspicion over his death, as she was unaware of his return or the circumstances. This prompted a police investigation.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jul 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad News Telangana News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Hyderabad Woman Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner During Treatment; 3 Held
Hyderabad Woman Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner During Treatment; 3 Held
Cities
Delhi To Witness Another Spell Of Rain Today, Relief From Heat To Continue
Delhi To Witness Another Spell Of Rain Today, Relief From Heat To Continue
Cities
Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal At Delhi Government School, FIR Registered
Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal At Delhi Government School, FIR Registered
Cities
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut On July 7
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert; Schools, Colleges Shut On July 7
Advertisement

Videos

Big Update: Confusion Over Champat Rai’s Arrival as High-Stakes Session Set to Begin
Latest Update: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Delayed as Members Arrive; Champat Rai Reaches Venue, Anil Mishra Yet to Arrive
Breaking news: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Skip Crucial Session on Their Resignations
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Convenes as Resignations of Two Senior Members Dominate Agenda Today
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Sees Key Absences as Senior Trustees Arrive Amid Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget