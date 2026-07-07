Hyderabad Woman Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner During Treatment; Three Held

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife, alleged lover, accomplice arrested for man's murder.

Accused first pushed victim from terrace, causing severe injuries.

Wife injected cleaner, anaesthesia during treatment, causing death.

A 35-year-old man in Telangana's Nizamabad district was allegedly murdered by his wife, who police claim injected toilet cleaner and an anaesthesia medicine into him through a cannula while he was undergoing treatment. Three people, including the woman's alleged lover, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The case came to light after the victim's mother filed a complaint on July 1, expressing suspicion over the death of her son, Prasanth, who had been working in a Gulf country. According to police, she said she only learnt of his death on June 30 and was unaware that he had returned to India or the circumstances surrounding his death, reported The Times of India.

Following the complaint, investigators launched a probe that, according to police, uncovered an alleged conspiracy involving Prasanth's wife, Sandhya, her alleged lover and another associate.

Police Allege Affair Led To Murder Plot

According to police, technical evidence gathered during the investigation indicated that Sandhya, 32, was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Anil, 35.

Investigators alleged that the two viewed Prasanth as an obstacle to their relationship and conspired to kill him.

"As per technical evidence and the facts that emerged during police investigation, Sandhya (32) had an illicit affair with one Anil (35)," police said in a release. They further alleged that the pair planned to eliminate Prasanth because they believed he stood in the way of their relationship.

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Police Claim Victim Was Pushed From Terrace

According to police, Sandhya and Anil allegedly enlisted the help of Venkata Sai to carry out the plan.

Investigators alleged that on June 29, Sai visited Prasanth's residence, persuaded him to consume large quantities of alcohol and later took him to the terrace of the building.

Police claimed Sai then pushed Prasanth from the terrace while allegedly acting on instructions from Sandhya over the phone. Although he sustained serious injuries in the fall, Prasanth survived.

Alleged Killing Took Place During Treatment

Police said Sandhya and Sai initially admitted Prasanth to a government hospital before shifting him to a private hospital. He was later taken back home.

Investigators alleged that, after being encouraged by Anil, Sandhya injected toilet cleaner and an anaesthesia medicine into Prasanth through a cannula while he was receiving treatment.

Police further alleged that Sandhya later pushed Prasanth off the cot, resulting in his death.

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Three Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

According to police, all three accused voluntarily confessed to their roles during the investigation.

The accused have been arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The investigation into the case is continuing.