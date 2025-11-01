Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap

Scammers lured him with fees, then vanished after payment. Police warn against suspicious online offers, citing a similar scam in Bihar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
A man in Pune lost Rs 11 lakh to cyber fraudsters after responding to a bizarre online advertisement that read, “Looking for a man who can make me pregnant.” What began as an unusual offer soon turned into a sophisticated scam, leaving the victim defrauded of his savings.

According to a report by NDTV, the victim was lured into paying a series of charges, including “initial fees,” “membership fees,” and “privacy fees” after he responded to the advertisement. The scammers reportedly told him that the “work” could not proceed unless these payments were made.

Over time, the man made multiple online transfers amounting to Rs 11 lakh. Once the payments were completed, communication from the fraudsters abruptly stopped. Realising he had been conned, the man lodged a police complaint, prompting an investigation into the scam.

Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant against such deceptive online offers. “Citizens should avoid responding to suspicious online advertisements or offers. If anyone demands large sums of money online for personal work, they must report it immediately to the police,” a senior police officer told India Today.

The publication further reported that the victim had received a video from a woman claiming she wanted him to impregnate her, reinforcing the fraudulent narrative.

The case bears striking similarity to a cybercrime racket uncovered in Bihar’s Nawada district earlier this year, where men were duped through a fake website titled “All India Pregnant Job Service.” The site promised up to Rs 10 lakh to those willing to impregnate childless women, and Rs 50,000 even if they failed.

In that case, police arrested three suspects in January, revealing a larger network targeting men nationwide. Victims were asked to submit identity proofs like PAN and Aadhaar cards and were tricked into paying hefty sums under the guise of registration and hotel booking fees. 

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Online Scam Pune News
Read more
