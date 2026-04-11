Pune Horror: Mother, Her Lover Kill 6-Year-Old Son, Try To Pass It Off As Heart Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mother and partner allegedly murdered child over relationship obstacle.

Accused drowned child, then struck his head repeatedly.

Body transported to hometown, faked as heart attack.

Relative's suspicion led to police investigation and confession.

A disturbing case has emerged from Pune, where a woman allegedly murdered her six-year-old son with the help of her partner, reportedly because the child was seen as a hindrance to their relationship.

The accused, Basrin Mehboob Shaikh (27), was reportedly involved in a relationship with Ram Vinayak Kajewad. Police investigations suggest that her son, Aavez Mehboob Shaikh, had become an obstacle in their affair, leading the duo to allegedly plan his killing.

How The Woman Plotted Her Son's Killing

According to investigators, the incident took place on the night of April 4 in Kuruli village in Khed taluka, Pune. The accused allegedly drowned the child’s head in a bucket filled with water inside a bathroom. He was then fatally injured after his head was repeatedly struck against a wall and the floor.

To conceal the crime, the accused transported the body in a car to Dharmapuri in Beed district, where the woman’s maternal home is located. Family members were told that the child had died of a heart attack.

However, doubts arose during funeral preparations when a relative, Isak Ahmed Shaikh (49), found the circumstances suspicious and alerted the police.

This prompted authorities from the local police station to initiate an investigation, taking into account the post-mortem findings and inconsistencies in the woman’s account.

Confession And Arrest

During questioning, the accused initially attempted to mislead investigators but later confessed under sustained interrogation. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have arrested the woman, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend her partner, who remains absconding.

The case has shocked the local community, highlighting the brutality of the crime and the attempt to disguise it as a natural death. Further investigation is ongoing to establish all aspects of the incident.