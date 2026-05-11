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HomeCitiesHindu Students 'Asked' To Wear Skull Caps, Hijab In UP School; 3 Teachers Suspended

Hindu Students 'Asked' To Wear Skull Caps, Hijab In UP School; 3 Teachers Suspended

The controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media on May 7. Following this, Sambhal Block Education Officer Anshul Kumar visited the school on May 8 to investigate the matter.

By : Ubaidur Rehman | Updated at : 11 May 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three teachers suspended over alleged religious promotion in UP school.
  • Inquiry found teachers encouraged specific religious attire and practices.
  • Viral video led to investigation and FIR against two teachers.
  • Acting headmaster suspended for failing to report the activities.

Three teachers of a PM Shri school located in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district have been suspended over allegations of promoting religious activities on campus.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Alka Sharma suspended principal Mohammad Anzar Ahmad, acting headmaster Valesh Kumar, and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz following an official inquiry in Jalab Sarai village.

According to officials, the Muslim teachers were accused of encouraging religious practices inside the school and allegedly asking Hindu students to wear caps while girls were encouraged to wear hijabs. An FIR has also been registered against principal Mohammad Anzar Ahmad and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz for allegedly promoting religious activities, creating discord, and engaging in discriminatory conduct within the PM Shri school.

The controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media on May 7. Following this, Sambhal Block Education Officer Anshul Kumar visited the school on May 8 to investigate the matter. Statements of students were recorded and a report was later submitted to the BSA, based on which suspension action was taken on Sunday.

Officials said acting headmaster Valesh Kumar was suspended for allegedly failing to inform senior authorities about the activities and not properly discharging his responsibilities.

Students Told Officials About Religious Practices

During the inspection, both principal Mohammad Anzar Ahmad and assistant teacher Mohammad Gul Ejaz were found absent from the school premises. Authorities later learned that the principal was on medical leave and Valesh Kumar had been assigned charge as acting headmaster.

The Block Education Officer said that while questioning students regarding the viral video, several children alleged that religious activities were being promoted in the school. Students reportedly claimed Hindu boys were encouraged to wear caps, girls were asked to wear hijabs, and some students were also being taught to perform “sajda” (Islamic prostration).

The education officer stated in the report that the teachers were allegedly promoting religious instruction inside the institution. He also noted that administrative irregularities were found in the school office and that acting headmaster Valesh Kumar failed to report the matter to higher authorities.

The report termed the alleged acts a violation of Article 28 of the Constitution, provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009, and the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956. Following the report submitted to the District Magistrate, disciplinary action was initiated against the three teachers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were three teachers suspended from a PM Shri school in Sambhal?

Three teachers were suspended over allegations of promoting religious activities on campus and creating discord among students.

What specific allegations were made against the teachers?

Teachers were accused of encouraging religious practices, asking Hindu students to wear caps, and girls to wear hijabs.

What was the role of the acting headmaster in the incident?

The acting headmaster was suspended for allegedly failing to inform senior authorities about the alleged religious activities and not properly discharging his duties.

How did the investigation into the allegations begin?

The investigation began after a video of the alleged activities went viral on social media, prompting an official inquiry.

Published at : 11 May 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
SAMBHAL UP News UP School Conversion UP Hijab Row
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