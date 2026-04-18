Pune Airport Reopens Hours After IAF Jet Incident Shuts Runway, Flights Resume

Flight operations at Pune International Airport on Saturday returned to normal after a temporary disruption caused by an Indian Air Force aircraft incident late Friday night, the Indian Air Force announced.

In a post on X, the IAF said that the previously blocked runway has been cleared and is now functional. It confirmed that the runway has now been declared fully operational following safety checks.

"The runway at Pune Airport, which was temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an Indian Air Force aircraft, has now been restored and declared operational. All necessary safety inspections and clearances have been completed. Operations are resuming in a phased manner," the IAF said.

What Caused The Disruption

The disruption began around 2225 hours when an IAF fighter aircraft experienced an undercarriage failure during landing, leading to a runway blockage. Initial reports also described the landing as “hard,” though detailed technical specifics were not disclosed.



"Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property," the IAF had said earlier.

Response And Recovery Efforts

Authorities worked through the night to clear the aircraft and conduct safety inspections. According to officials, it took approximately 4–5 hours to restore the runway and resume operations.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had earlier confirmed the suspension, stating, “Thankfully, the aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property. Airlines have been informed, and it may take approximately 5 hours to restore normal runway operations.”

“I am in constant touch with the Airport Director and Air Force officials to ensure the situation is resolved at the earliest,” he added.

The airport operates under a dual-use model, where civilian and military operations share the same runway infrastructure. Such arrangements, while efficient, can lead to temporary disruptions when emergencies involving defence aircraft occur.



