Protests In Karnataka's Mandya After Stone Pelting Mars Ganesh Visarjan, Section 144 Imposed

Members of pro-Hindu organisations staged a protest on Monday after stone pelting was reported during the Ganesh idol immersion in Maddur town in Karnataka's Mandya district.

Police imposed Section 144 in the area and took several individuals into custody, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara confirmed, news agency PTI reported.

Police also resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the protesting crowd in the town. Visuals from the protest shows people raising slogans and waving oramhe flags in protest against the stone-pelting.

#WATCH | Mandya, Karnataka | Police use lathi charge to disperse the people protesting against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya, yesterday. https://t.co/IYWSoKfGJh pic.twitter.com/VYlnPONCuc — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

Communal clashes erupted during Lord Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday, when people were taking part in the Ganesh immersion procession in Ram Rahim Nagar. The situation tured violent after miscreants from another community started stone-pelting, leading to widespread unrest.

#WATCH | Mandya, Karnataka | Pro-Hindu organisations hold a protest against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya, yesterday.



As per Karnataka Home Minister G. Parmeshwara, Section 144 has been imposed in the area and some… pic.twitter.com/IdU8LIfG68 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

The police personnel intervened only after clashes broke out between youths from both communities.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. "We have deployed additional forces and clamped prohibitory orders in Maddur to prevent further escalation," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

As a result, the Ganesh idol immersion was Police carried out the under heavy security. Additionally, a large contingent of police personnel has been deployed in sensitive areas of Maddur.

Residents have been urged to maintain peace, with authorities warning of strict action against those spreading rumours or disturbing communal harmony.

The district administration has called for cooperation from both communities to restore normalcy.