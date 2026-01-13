Heart-Shaped Balloon Found In J&K's Kathua, Day After Pakistani Drone Sighted

A heart-shaped Pakistani balloon was recovered in the Paharpur area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, days after a similar balloon was found in Arnia. Paharpur is a border-adjacent area, and the recovery has prompted security agencies to intensify monitoring in the region. Officials are examining the balloon to ascertain its origin and purpose.

The development comes amid heightened alert in Samba district, where security was tightened on Monday after multiple drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera–Rajouri sector late on Sunday.

Security Hightened In JK

According to defence sources, the drones were detected by Indian Army troops, who immediately activated counter-unmanned aerial system measures, forcing the aerial objects to retreat.

“A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector. Indian Army troops undertook counter-drone measures, following which the drones returned,” sources said.

A local resident who witnessed the incident told ANI that heavy firing was heard in the Jangarh and Kalal areas around 7.28 pm on Sunday. Thanking the Indian Army for its swift response, the resident said the forces were fully alert and acted promptly to secure the area.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Border Security Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a joint search operation in the border village of Paloora in Samba district after recovering a cache of arms and ammunition. The seized consignment included a made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines, a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine, a Chinese hand grenade marked “SPL HGR 84,” and 16 live 9mm rounds.

Security agencies said the recovery of suspected Pakistani balloons, drone sightings and arms consignments point to sustained attempts at cross-border infiltration and smuggling, prompting increased surveillance and operations along the border areas of Jammu.