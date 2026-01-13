Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly criticised both the Union and state governments for what it called a “complete and miserable failure” in enforcing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, warning of strict consequences for continued inaction.

Observing that the issue has remained unresolved for decades, the bench said the problem has worsened solely due to administrative apathy.

“Parliament has been examining this issue since the 1950s, yet nothing has changed. Because of the failure of the Union and state governments, the situation has multiplied a thousand times,” the court said. It added that governments would be made to pay heavy compensation for every life lost due to dog attacks.

The court also flagged the accountability of dog feeders, stating they cannot be absolved of responsibility in cases of dog bites or fatalities. “If you feed them, take them into your homes and keep them there. Why should they be allowed to roam freely, chasing and biting people? The impact of a dog bite can last a lifetime,” the bench remarked.