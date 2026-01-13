New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has issued a firm warning, stating that eight terrorist training camps continue to operate across the border and the Indian Army is keeping a close watch on them. He made it clear that if any provocative action is initiated from these camps, India will not hesitate to deliver a strong and decisive response.

The Army Chief revealed that out of the eight camps, two are situated along the International Border and six near the Line of Control (LoC). Based on intelligence inputs, an estimated 100 to 150 terrorists are currently present in these facilities.

Operation Sindoor and Deployment Adjustments

General Dwivedi said that Operation Sindoor is still underway and the Indian Army remains on full alert. He stated that after the operation, a DGMO-level meeting between both sides resulted in a decision to scale back forward deployments. Troop movements made during earlier tensions have now been pulled back to designated positions.

He clarified that at no point during the DGMO talks was there any discussion about nuclear weapons. According to him, “any statements about nuclear weapons were made by politicians or in public forums” and no such message was relayed by the military.

India Showcased Intermediate Warfare Capability

According to General Dwivedi, India for the first time carried out an operation that demonstrated capabilities positioned between nuclear and conventional warfare. This, he said, sent a clear signal that India is prepared to respond at every level if provoked.

He further noted that Operation Sindoor delivered major success, with seven out of nine targeted sites being completely destroyed. The operation began on 7 May and continued until 10 May, after which the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remained under control.