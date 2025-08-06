Pregnant Woman Dies During C-Section Surgery At Illegal Nursing Home In Bhadohi, Operators Flee

Police are searching for a quack and his wife, the director of an illegal nursing home, after a pregnant woman died during a cesarean procedure on Wednesday, officials said.

The couple went into hiding after the incident, police said.

The victim, Vidyavati Devi (28) from Mirzapur district was admitted to the Gupta Nursing Home in Trilokpur of the Aurai area. She was operated on for the delivery on Wednesday afternoon following which she died, while the newborn is stable.

Following the incident, the nursing home operators -- Neeraj Gupta and his wife, the director -- absconded. Police said Devi's family created a ruckus after her death.

District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar sent the Chief Medical Officer and a police team to the spot to pacify the family.

Chief Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Chak said that half a dozen female patients admitted in the nursing home have been shifted to Trauma Center in Aurai for giving birth. Additionally, upon getting the news of the incident, more than 10 woman were taken away by their relatives from the nursing home.

The nursing home was being run by the couple without any valid degree and no registration was found in the department, he said.

The nursing home has been sealed and a case is being registered against its operators, the CMO said.

