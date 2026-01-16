Pathare Couple Beaten In Vadgaon Sheri Poll Battle As Ajit Pawar Targets BJP

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPathare Couple Beaten In Vadgaon Sheri Poll Battle As Ajit Pawar Targets BJP

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s strong remarks and early BJP leads in key wards highlight shifting political dynamics in east Pune’s civic landscape.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections have sparked significant political interest citywide, particularly in Vadgaon Sheri’s Ward No. 4, where a high‑profile family divide has unfolded. Bapusaheb Pathare, the sitting MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction), has political roots in the area, having won the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly seat in the 2024 Maharashtra elections. However, this year, an unexpected twist in local politics emerged when his son Surendra Pathare and daughter‑in‑law Aishwarya Pathare both contested the municipal polls on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tickets — Surendra from Ward No. 4 and Aishwarya from Ward No. 3.

The entry of two close family members of a sitting NCP MLA on rival party tickets quickly became a topic of political debate in Pune. Critics see it as indicative of growing BJP influence in east Pune wards, while supporters framed it as a generational change in local leadership.

Ajit Pawar’s Strong Rhetoric

At a campaign event in Chandannagar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar aggressively criticized the BJP candidates, particularly Surendra Pathare, challenging his credentials and influence in the region. Pawar questioned political loyalties and appealed to voters to oppose leaders associated with what he described as local “tanker mafia” and other malpractices.

Pawar’s statements drew sharp attention due to intra‑party tensions and reflect the broader electoral pressure faced by the NCP despite its alliance strategies in Maharashtra civic polls.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main political development in Vadgaon Sheri's Ward No. 4?

The political landscape is marked by a family divide, with the son and daughter-in-law of sitting MLA Bapusaheb Pathare contesting on BJP tickets.

Which political parties are involved in the Vadgaon Sheri ward elections?

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are prominently involved, with family members of an NCP MLA running on BJP tickets.

What is Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's stance on the BJP candidates in Vadgaon Sheri?

Ajit Pawar has strongly criticized the BJP candidates, particularly Surendra Pathare, questioning their influence and associating them with alleged malpractices.

What does the entry of the Pathare family members on BJP tickets signify?

Critics view it as increasing BJP influence in east Pune wards, while supporters suggest it represents a generational shift in local leadership.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Advertisement

Advertisement
