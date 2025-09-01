Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPM Modi Likely To Visit Manipur On This Date In First Trip Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: Report

PM Modi Likely To Visit Manipur On This Date In First Trip Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: Report

PM Modi is expected to visit Mizoram to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, a key project under the Act East Policy. He will then likely visit Manipur, his first trip since the ethnic violence erupted in 2023.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 11:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, according to officials in Aizawl. According to news agency PTI, sources said the Prime Minister will first inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram.

“From Aizawl, the PM will fly to Manipur, marking his first visit since the ethnic violence erupted in May 2023,” multiple Mizoram government officials told reporters, as per PTI. However, they added that the final itinerary has not yet been officially released. Authorities in Imphal have not confirmed the visit.

Preparations Underway in Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena convened a high-level meeting on Monday with law enforcement and various government departments to review arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. The discussion included security measures, traffic management, reception protocols, and street decorations.

The meeting also addressed how government employees, students, and farmers from across the state could participate in the inauguration ceremony at Lammaul in Aizawl, a statement from the Mizoram government said.

The 51.38-kilometre railway line is part of the Centre’s Act East Policy, aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic integration across India’s northeastern region. It will connect Aizawl to Assam’s Silchar, linking the state more closely with the national railway network.

Ethnic Violence in Manipur

PM Modi's likely visit is his first since the ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by the All Tribal Student Union of Manipur (ATSUM). The protest was triggered by a Manipur High Court recommendation to include the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Tribal communities, particularly the Kuki-Zo, feared that granting ST status to Meiteis could allow them to acquire land in constitutionally protected hill districts, thereby reducing their existing affirmative action benefits. The march escalated into violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, rapidly spreading across the region.

Also read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur Mizoram PM Modi Manipur Violence Manipur Crisis NARENDRA MODI Notheast
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade ‘One Sided Disaster’ After Modi Meets Putin, Xi
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade Ties ‘One Sided Disaster’
India
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget